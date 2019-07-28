VPCCL: Super Rangers one point from title, Sky continue unbeaten run and Regents get first win

Mark Partridge batting for Regents in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson Archant

Super Rangers stand just one point from the Victoria Park Community Cricket League Division One title following a victory over Rose & Crown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Adam Haines hit a 50 for Wapping Dolphins in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson Adam Haines hit a 50 for Wapping Dolphins in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson

The Rangers hit 185-5, with Mohammed Naveed smashing a rapid 51 as Rose & Crown fell 36 runs short, finishing on 149-3 with Charlie Challinor (45) top scoring.

A win next week for Super Rangers over the defending champions Millwall will hand them the title.

Millwall kept their hopes alive with a crushing defeat over London Fields.

The fields were bowled out for 102, with Oli Turner top scoring with 48 and in response, Shakil Ahmed smashed a 15-ball 55, including five sixes as Millwall reached 108-1 in 7.5 overs.

London Tigers (162-3) defeated Old Fallopians firsts (99-6) with Mohammed Ripn Noor (54) and Tuhid Islam (38) top scoring for the Tigers.

Sky kept up their unbeaten run in Division Two with a last over win against Bansko Bears.

The Bears hit 174-5, with league debutant Anthony Dalton coming in late to smash 51 but Mustafa Zahid (54) hit a second straight half-century alongside Danyal Nadeem (44) as Sky reached 175-4 with six balls remaining.

Victoria Lounge and Homerton kept up the battle for the second promotion place as Lounge defeated Mile Tailenders, reaching 103-2 in 14.3 overs.

Homerton, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong victory over Expat despite losing skipper and the league's leading run scorer Sagar Bora for 0.

Wapping Dolphins maintained their 100pc record this season with another victory over Masiha as Stuart Miller made it a fourth 50 this season to help them reach 145-1 in 12 overs.

Regents earned their first victory of the season with a superb display over Camel Lights and Mad Marrocas completed their first win in Division Three over Broadway.

The Royal Strikers smashed 207-2 in Division Four against Sports Interactive and L&Q Living (152-4) saw off old Fallopians seconds (151-2) with just two balls remaining.

MUFG came out on top in a tense finale against Pacific despite missing both top scoring openers and losing several early wickets before Zuryaab Syed (40) and Jake Mince (38) helped them to the win.