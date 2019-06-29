Gallery

VPCCL: Super Rangers top rankings as divisions prepare to split

Lindon Armstrong bowls in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson Archant

Super Rangers top the Victoria Park Community Cricket League as the three divisions prepare to split into four for the remainder of the season.

Phoenix's Mo Iqbal takes a catch in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson Phoenix's Mo Iqbal takes a catch in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson

The Rangers ended the week nine points clear at the top after London Tigers pulled out of their match, with their points carrying over into the new Division One.

At the bottom it was a straight battle between Sky and the Rose & Crown to join Mile Tailenders in the newly formed second division.

Sky fell first to Millwall, as the latter hit 129-5 thanks to Saif Khan (33) and Ripon Ahmed (34), with Sky being bowled out for just 74

This left it all down to the Rose & Crown against Old Fallopians. The Fallopians hit 129-3, thanks to Suhail Shaid's 44.

Mile Tailenders in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson Mile Tailenders in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson

In reply, Nag Mangalagiri was the hero, smashing a superb fifty alongside Joe Fisher's 33 as the Crown won with just one ball to spare, elevating them above Sky.

London Fields hit a season record 218 against bottom side Mile Tailenders, with Will Isaac (53) and Hatesh Naik (55) top scoring.

In reply, Rich Carrington smashed 43 the Tailenders, who finished on 127-5.

Sky and Mile Tailenders will now join the top four from Division Two in the new division.

Chris Monger of Wapping Dolphins in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson Chris Monger of Wapping Dolphins in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson

Homerton ended top, defeating Broadway, and Saga Bora was once again in the runs as he smashed a fifth 50 of the season as Homerton chased down Broadway's 131-4 in 12.3 overs.

Victoria Lounge (114-1) cruised past Expat (110-6) and Bankso Bears booked their place in the top four with victory over Regents.

Bansko hit 153-5 as Regents fell short on 127-3, meaning Sky and Mile Tailenders will join Homerton, Victoria Lounge, Expat and Broadway in the second stage's Division Two in July and August.

Camels Lights dismantled Masiha, who were bowled out for just 37 and will join Broadway, Masiha, Regents, Wapping Dolphins and Mad Marrocas in the new Division Three.

Regents' Daniel Ormsby in bat. Picture: George Watson Regents' Daniel Ormsby in bat. Picture: George Watson

Wapping and Mad Marrocas met in the eagerly awaited fixture and Wapping looked in ruthless form as Chris Monger took 5-33, with Marrocas being bowled out for just 59.

Wapping easily chased down their target in 6.4 overs to make it eight out of eight wins.

The league now splits into four divisions for the remainder of the season with both Division One and Four taking their points across and Division Two and Three starting again.

Nagarjuna Mangalagiri of Rose and Crown hit a 50. Picture: George Watson Nagarjuna Mangalagiri of Rose and Crown hit a 50. Picture: George Watson

Hitesh Naik smashes a six for London Fields. Picture: George Watson Hitesh Naik smashes a six for London Fields. Picture: George Watson

