Depleted Mindset seal emphatic win over HWC
- Credit: Lee Murray
Despite being down to the bare bones on Saturday, Mindset under-9s produced an impressive display away to HWC as they sealed a 5-0 victory.
Armstrong put the visitors into the lead with a close range finish after Forde’s corner found him free in the box to tap home.
Mindset then doubled the lead after Page-Murray ran the length of the pitch to cross for Elsley to fire home with his left foot.
Page-Murray made it 3-0 after squeezing a shot underneath the keeper after great build-up play by Brown.
At the start of the second half, Brown pulled off a fantastic save to tip the ball around the post to keep the clean sheet intact.
Elsley then scored the goal of the game with a long range screamer into the top corner after Bangura had ridden a few challenges to tee him up.
Page-Murray wrapped up the game with a sidefoot finish into the bottom corner after more good set-up play by the impressive Armstrong.
Mindset: Wright, Brown, Bangura, Page-Murray, Forde, Armstrong, Elsley.