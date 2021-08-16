Dudboxi are crowned Beanibazar Village Cup winners

Published: 2:39 PM August 16, 2021

Mathiura Dudboxi FC were crowned the first ever Beanibazar Village Cup winners at the weekend.

The tournament in Mile End, organised by Beanibazar Sporting Club UK was the first ever get together of this nature.

Beanibazar is a sub district in the Sylhet region of Bangladesh and the tournament brought together 30 teams and hundreds of supporters to take part in a historic day of togetherness, frivolity, unity and great football.

The day saw hundreds of young and old Beanibazaris descend on Mile End as teams locked horns with some very competitive but very good natured football over the course of six straight hours.

Perhaps the greatest benefit was witnessing the joy of sons, fathers, uncles and relatives playing together on the very same pitch, decked out in identical kits.

You may also want to watch:

In the final Hamid Yusuf’s Dudboxi came from behind to impressively defeat Abul Hussain’s Piror Chok with Rayhan Yusuf and Abdur Rahim delivering two hammer blows.

It was left to Dudboxi talisman Abdul Basit to make Beanibazari history by lifting the very first trophy.

Beanibazar Sporting Club UK President Mesba Ahmed, who played for Nidonpur, said: "It has been above and beyond our wildest expectations, it has been an exhilarating and hair raising experience, bringing everyone together.

“This is what Beanibazar Sporting Club UK is about - small projects to engage with our community. Really, it has been a day of great joy seeing so many familiar faces, many who have meet each other after years and decades.

“Nothing would have been possible without my colleagues - Mahbub Ahmed, Fokrul Islam, Forhad Hussain Tipu, Sorwar Alam, Akbar Hussain, Ruhel Ahmed Tarin, Mohammed Ruhel, Emdad Rahman for the phenomenal amount of work each and every individual has put in, in the lead up, planning and organising. I am privileged to be working with such dedicated champions.”

The charity partner for the day was Beani Bazar Cancer and General Hospital, a charity based in the UK that aims to create awareness and provide medical treatment for disadvantaged cancer patients in Bangladesh.

Abdul Samad, BBCH Trustee, said: “This is a historic day for expatriate Beanibazaris and it’s been so exciting to use football to bring our community together with the added bonus of raising awareness of our marvellous projects at the hospital.”

Md Shab Uddin, CEO, Managing Director of Beanibazar Cancer Hospital, added: “Today’s spirit is powered by families representing their own villages in the Cup and this will be the catalyst for greater unity amongst the old and young, whilst educating about our shared heritage."