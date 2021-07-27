Youthful Orient side nab a draw away to Dulwich Hamlet

Published: 9:51 PM July 27, 2021

A youthful Leyton Orient side nabbed a 1-1 draw away to National League South side Dulwich Hamlet in pre-season.

Zech Obiero's 80th minute wonder strike cancelled out AJ Harris-Sealy's opener as both sides settled for a draw at Champion Hill.

Early in the first-half the hosts midfielder Michael Timlin fired a shot wide of the post as both sides seized each other up in the early stages.

O's midfielder Anthony Papadoulous then tried his luck but his effort was comfortably held by former Orient shot-stopper Charlie Grainger in the 15th minute.

In the 32nd minute Orient threatened once again as Jayden Sweeney, Matt Young and Josh Clarke worked the ball into the penalty area, however, the latter's shot was caught by Grainger.

You may also want to watch:

Dulwich then went close as an incoming cross deflected off former Dagenham & Redbridge forward Chike Kandi.

Timlin volleyed the ball over the crossbar as Sanchez Ming whipped a cross into the box just a minute before the half-time break.

Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant was busy early on in the second-half as he was forced to pull off a save to deny Deon Moore's looping header.

The 23-year-old then produced a brilliant save as he got down to punch clear a strike from former Stevenage midfielder Timlin.

The O's almost opened the scoring in the 60th minute as Sweeney found Matt Young who slotted the ball to Mpongo where the striker lifted the ball over Grainger but Andre Blackman came to the rescue and cleared the ball off the line.

Not even a minute later Jephte Tanga cut inside and dribbled past a couple of defenders before unleashing a fierce strike against the post.

Dulwich opened the scoring in the 62nd minute through substitute AJ Harris-Sealy as he drills a free-kick from the right into the bottom left corner.

The visitors won a free-kick in a dangerous position eight minutes later which Young stepped up and drilled around the wall and off the right post.

In the 80th minute Zech Obiero then beat his marker and smashed a shot into the top corner from 30 yards out to level the score 1-1.

There was late drama as Dulwich were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute as Antonio Clements tripped his man inside the box.

Jamie Splatt stepped up to the spot but his effort was denied by Sargeant as was the rebound effort to keep the score at 1-1.

