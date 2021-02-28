News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Front-runners for Leyton Orient vacancy after Ross Embleton departure

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:14 AM February 28, 2021   
Colchester United manager John McGreal acknowledges the fans after the final whistle during the Cara

Colchester United manager John McGreal acknowledges the fans after the final whistle during the Carabao Cup quarter final match at Old Trafford, Manchester. - Credit: PA

The early front-runners for the vacant Leyton Orient head coach role since the departure of Ross Embleton following a seven game winless run. 

Plenty of names being rumoured including current assistant Danny Senda, player/coach Jobi McAnuff, as well as former Colchester United manager John McGreal. 

Paul Tisdale, Darren Currie, and Colin Calderwood are also heavily linked with the job already. 

The outside option is local lad Danny Cowley who was most recently with Championship side Huddersfield. 

Former U’s boss John McGreal recently came out and said he is ready to take on a new challenge, as he eyes a return to the dugout. 

The 48-year-old parted company with Colchester United in July, after four years in charge at the JobServe Community Stadium. 

McGreal, who led Colchester to the League Two play-offs and Carabao Cup quarter-finals last season, has revealed he has held talks with two other League Two clubs since leaving Colchester, in July. 

