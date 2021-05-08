Early front-runners for Leyton Orient managerial vacancy
- Credit: PA
Leyton Orient are now searching for a new manager to lead them forward for the 2021/22 League Two season.
The O’s finished 11th in the league with a 3-0 defeat to Salford City away from home on the final day of the season where it was revealed interim manager Jobi McAnuff would bid farewell to the club as they look to go in a new direction.
The 39-year-old has been instrumental during his time at the club, predominantly as a player, although he was handed the opportunity to take over the reigns at the end of February as the O’s tried to rescue their chances of making the play-offs.
The former Jamaican international made more than 150 appearances for Orient and captained the Club to the National League title in the 2018/19 season.
But the hunt for a new manager has begun and some of the names being bounced around already are Richie Wellens, Neal Ardley and Colin Calderwood.
Wellens started the season in charge of Swindon Town after guiding them to promotion from League Two last season, before leaving for Salford City in November.
He spent only five months at the helm, winning 11 out of 30 games in charge of the Ammies including a Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley.
Former Cambridge United and Nottingham Forest Calderwood was linked with the job a few times in the past and will remain in the speculation again this time round.
Neal Ardley is a new name after being sacked by National League side Notts County earlier this season.
There is rumoured to be more on a potential shortlist, which we’ll hope to find out more about, and the full details early next week.