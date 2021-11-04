News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Hockey Club endure a tricky weekend of action

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:16 AM November 4, 2021
East London's women celebrate

East London's women celebrate

East London Hockey club endured a tricky weekend with mixed fortunes throughout the club in the latest round of fixtures. 

The ladies second team lost 2-1 to Chiswick 1s, Annie Radcliffe stepped up on the front line to scored ELHC’s goal of the game.  

Player of the match was awarded to Tania Douglas in goal for her outstanding saves against a fierce opposition.  

East London’s third team started off strong against Chisick however, they were unable to convert chances into goals leaving the score as 0-0 at half time.  

In the second half, Olwen Smith scoring her first goal for the club and her work rate, passing and movement earned her player of the match.  

With some great defending and running in midfield, the final score was 1-1.  

The Ladies 5s faced Richmond 3s on Saturday and lost 2-1 in a close game.  

A great goal was scored by Annie Brown and Player of the Match went to Laura Millichap for her perseverance and aggression against the opposition.  

ELHC Ladies 6s faced Hendon and lost 4-2. Goals were from Jo Wilson, with an assist from Belinda Le Mesurier Jennifer Matheson.  

Player of the match was awarded to Sarah Wilson for solid defending at the back.  

The Ladies 7s took a victory this weekend against Tulse Hill & Dulwich 5.  

Goals were scored by Lindsey Nguyen and Phoebe Makin, making the final score 2-1 to East.  

ELHC Ladies 8s lost 4-2 to EUHC Gamblers 2 with the goals being scored by Cathy Scott who was also the team’s player of the match. 

East London men’s team drew 2-2 against Epsom Men’s 1s, despite a slow start, which saw them trailing in early stages. 

In the second half, East London managed to convert two goals from Guy Paul and Mark Williams. The final score was 2-2.  

East London Mens 5s played against London Academicals and lost 3-1 despite some great saves by Dev Yelleppa.   

ELHC Mens 6s won 1-0 against Wanderers 6s. The team defended during short corners and were able to stop goals on targets.  

A goal from Tharun Puvaneswaran with an assist from Simon Capper led to a victory for East. 

Finally, East London Mens 7s won 4-0 against King's & Alleyn's M4s.  

ELHC dominated in the first half, which saw them 2-0 up before the whistle.  

Another two goals from East in the second half saw the team take a comfortable victory.  

George Winter netted a hat-trick and the final goal was scored by Philip Eccleston. 

Hockey
East London News

