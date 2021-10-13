East London Hockey Club endure a tough week

Published: 1:19 PM October 13, 2021

East London Hockey Club endured a tough ride this week despite a couple of wins in the bag.

The Ladies 6s had a strong game winning 7-1 against Ealing Ladies 1s. Great passing around the field saw East London dominating the first half.

The first goal came from a short corner and soon enough, the goals started rolling in from East London.

The goals were from the following: Belinda Le Mesurier (x2), Ruby Naughton (x2), Jennifer Matheson (x1), Jasmine Absolon (x2) and Emma Brookes (x1).

The men’s first-team also won their game against Wapping Men’s 2s with a score of 1-0.

An intensely physical game saw opportunities from both local teams to score however both sides struggled to convert.

Andy Cumine scored the only goal from the game, grabbing East London men's 1s the win.

Dan Moore played an excellent game in goal for East London, saving multiple goals, including a spectacular save with the ball travelling towards the top corner.

Overall, a hard fought win by East London Men, with the team securing their first win of the season.

Unfortunately, the ladies first-team lost 2-0 to Chelmsford Ladies 1s in the National Conference East League.

East London Ladies 1s travelled to Chelmsford to face off with tough opposition.

Chelmsford's tough press and defence denied East London any goals and saw the opposition scoring two goals against East London.

Other East London Hockey results are as follows:

Ladies 2s: Loss 0 - 4

Ladies 3s: Loss 0-8

Ladies 4s: Loss 0-2

Ladies 5s: Loss 0-9

Ladies 7s: Loss 1-7

Ladies 8s: Loss 0-9

Ladies 9s: Loss 0-18

Mens 3s: Loss 1-9

Mens 4s: Loss 1-4

Mens 5s: Loss 1-4

Mens 6s: Loss 0-7

Mens 7s: Loss 0-8