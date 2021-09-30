East London Rugby endure miserable fortunes with three defeats

Published: 9:00 AM September 30, 2021

It was a difficult weekend for East London RFC with all three teams who took to the pitch suffering defeat.

With more than 30 players unavailable for selection for various reasons head coach Eddie Gooby had to juggle his playing resources to ensure two men’s teams turned out on Saturday.

The first XV squad had seven debutants. Only eight of the squad of 18 had played more than five games for the club.

The 108-12 defeat away to London 3 Essex leaders Dagenham left the maroon and blues bottom of the table with no points after two games.

Points in the match came from a penalty try and a score from scrum-half Josh Campbell.

You may also want to watch:

With many second XV players stepping up to play for the first team, so members of the third team were called up for the Wyverns away at Stanford-le-Hope.

The inexperienced side put on a spirited display but lost 64-5 with the try scored by blindside flanker Henry Wallace.

The third XV was due to play at Memorial Park, West Ham, against Thurrock 4s who forfeited the game earlier in the week and East London were credited with a 39-0 home walkover.

On Sunday, East London Vixens travelled to Chesham Ladies in Women’s National Challenge 1 South East (North).

Despite taking an early lead with tries from Katie Gemal and Stephanie Smith and an Aoife Farrell conversion, they eventually lost 32-12.

East London Head Coach Gooby said: “Rugby can be a harsh game at times. Our two inexperienced men’s sides played two full strength teams who been together a long time and are performing at the top of their game.

"I couldn’t be prouder of our players who hadn’t even trained together before let alone play as a team.

"They put their bodies on the line and the new players were helped along by the more experienced hands in terms of encouragement and effort.

"More players should be available next weekend but those who wore the shirts on Saturday deserve to be involved.”



Of the Vixens defeat, prop and women’s rugby officer Kat Salthouse said: “We didn’t lose because they were the better team; we lost because of our own failings in certain areas which we can work on.”

East London 1st XV host Mavericks at home on Saturday with the Wyverns also at home against Thurrock 2s.

The 3rd XV travel to Upminster 3s. On Saturday the Vixens travel to Battersea Ironsides Ladies.

