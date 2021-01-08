EFL records 112 Covid cases in a week

Published: 1:57 PM January 8, 2021

The EFL have confirmed that 3,507 players and club staff from 66 clubs were tested over the course of the past week with 112 individuals testing positive, following the latest round of mandated Covid-19 tests.

This week’s testing programme incorporated all EFL Clubs who are participating in the FA Cup third round fixtures, and the remaining six EFL Clubs who did not feature will be tested ahead of their next League fixture with results announced in due course.

Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days in line with Government guidance.

The EFL’s Medical Advisors Dr Richard Higgins and Dr.Subhashis Basu added:“Today’s results reflect the current speed at which the virus is spreading amid the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 but the low reported numbers across the overwhelming majority of Clubs means we remain confident that our protocols continue to mitigate against the spread of infection as intended.

“The protocols, supported by the Clubs and government, are allowing us to continue playing fixtures as scheduled but we cannot be complacent, which is why recently enhanced matchday and non- matchday COVID protocols have been issued to underpin the re-introduction of a League wide testing programme which commences next week.

You may also want to watch:

“Medical advice continues to support that following these protocols is the most successful route to mitigating against the spread of infection.”

As announced earlier this week, the EFL and Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) will be introducing twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for all 72 Clubs from Monday, January 11.

The re-introduction of a League wide testing programme is designed to complement the League’s recently enhanced matchday and non-matchday COVID protocols.

The EFL will continue to make a central announcement of Covid-19 test results confirming number of tests taken and number of positives while the testing process remains in place, with results announced every Tuesday.