Search

Advanced search

ElShorbagy wins St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic in thriller

PUBLISHED: 09:24 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 14 March 2020

Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Steve Line/SquashPics.com

Egypt's world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy claimed the St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic title for the second time in his career after he prevailed in a terrific final against world number two and compatriot Ali Farag at the spectacular East Wintergarden.

Mohamed ElShorbagy celebrates (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)Mohamed ElShorbagy celebrates (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

The pair were meeting on the PSA World Tour for the 20th time in their careers, with ElShorbagy coming into this meeting in London holding the 11-8 advantage.

However, Farag had won their last meeting - a straight games victory to lift the FS Investments US Open Squash Championship in Philadelphia in October.

The latest match started in brutal fashion and continued in that vain for 80 minutes, with lengthy, high-quality rallies throughout.

The first game saw work put into the legs of both players, with ElShorbagy eventually taking it, but it hurt.

Farag aimed to use that to his advantage in the second, pushing further up the court whilst also trying to raise the tempo as he went out to a comfortable lead, but the world number one saved four game balls thanks to a couple of incredible cross-court nicks. Farag was able to recover to restore parity in the match, and he then held a lead in the third.

It looked like the former world number one would take the lead for the first time in the final, but a run of seven straight points from ElShorbagy took him back into a one-game lead, and he carried that momentum into the fourth game, and was only three points from the victory when Farag pushed once again.

Farag won four of the next five points, as ElShorbagy tired, looking almost out on his feet. He was able to recover, though, saving three game balls in the process before eventually winning the tie-break 15-13 to claim a second title at the St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic.

You may also want to watch:

'The longer you play on Tour, you realise you spend more time with your rival than your family. Ali is not just a rival for me, he is someone who really inspires me and he makes me want to be a better squash player every day,' said ElShorbagy.

'I have played so many different players form many different generations, but if I get asked who is the toughest opponent I have played in my life, it will be him.

'It keeps getting harder every time we play and he keeps bringing something different to the game. I am really glad to see him back and it is such pleasure to be on court with him again.

'This could probably be the last match we play this season, and to have the two best players, it was good to have that. Honestly, what we are facing right now is something that the whole world needs to come together for.

'I hope that everyone takes care of themselves, not just squash fans, but everyone. I hope this is something that goes away very fast and that we can just come back to normal.

'Thanks to the sponsors of the event. They choose such a wonderful event to sponsor and it makes it an honour to come back here every year. Playing in front of this crowd as well, without you guys, there would be no us. You make it special for us every single year.'

Farag added: 'The season is suspended now so we wanted to give you a match to remember before we stop! We did our sport very proud. Mohamed and I have come to enjoy our battles a lot recently, especially when it is played in front of such an amazing crowd like you guys. We cannot be more grateful really.

'Thanks to St. James's Place and the sponsors for making this happen. Thanks to everyone who has helped put this together and thanks to everyone that has helped me stand here today.'

St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic, final: [1] Mohamed ElShorbagy (EGY) bt [2] Ali Farag (EGY) 3-1: 11-8, 10-12, 11-6, 15-13 (79m).

Latest East London Sports News

ElShorbagy wins St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic in thriller

17 minutes ago
Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Egypt's world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy claimed the St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic title for the second time in his career after he prevailed in a terrific final against world number two and compatriot Ali Farag at the spectacular East Wintergarden.

Dubois to start Boxing Road to Tokyo event

25 minutes ago
Daniel Dubois and Caroline Dubois (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Caroline Dubois will represent GB Boxing in the first bout of the Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifying event which gets underway at the Copper Box Arena on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London today.

'Game Changer' looks to get more girls involved in sport

41 minutes ago
England's Rachel Burford (right) and France's Rose Thomas compete during the Old Mutual Wealth Series match at Twickenham Stoop

Research has revealed that, despite the growing profile of women's sport in recent years, the majority of British schoolgirls wouldn't consider a career as a professional sportswoman.

National League games to go ahead but matches postponed in other non-league divisions because of coronavirus

Yesterday, 16:29 Dan Bennett
National League games will go ahead despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. Pictured is action from Dagenham & Redbridge's clash with Stockport County earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The National League has announced that games in all three of its divisions will go ahead tomorrow despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Boxing Road to Tokyo to start as planned at Copper Box Arena

Yesterday, 16:16
Great Britain's team of boxers hoping to go to the Tokyo Olympics during the media day at the Copper Box Arena, London.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic qualifying event in London has confirmed that the event will start as planned this weekend, following the latest advice provided by the Government and Public Health England on the Coronavirus situation.

Essex cut Abu Dhabi tour short

Yesterday, 16:04 Lee Power
A view of the cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex County Cricket Club have announced they will be returning home early from their pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi.

Updated Premier League and English Football League postpone games until April due to outbreak of coronavirus

Yesterday, 11:23 Dan Bennett
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: John Walton/PA

The Premier League has postponed games until April 4 and the English Football League until April 3 because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Essex trip to Sri Lanka cancelled

Yesterday, 11:00
Essex celebrate winning the County Championship at Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex County Cricket Club have confirmed their MCC Champion County match against the MCC in Sri Lanka has been cancelled.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year's event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

McAnuff's Orient future is in his own hands says boss Embleton

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Embleton wonders how different O's season could have been with McAnuff

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

National League games to go ahead but matches postponed in other non-league divisions because of coronavirus

National League games will go ahead despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. Pictured is action from Dagenham & Redbridge's clash with Stockport County earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Swimming: Bethnal Green Sharks strike gold for Tower Hamlets

Bethnal Green Sharks duo Lucas Malcev and Ahmed Dawood won swimming medals for Tower Hamlets at the London Youth Games

Boxing Road to Tokyo to start as planned at Copper Box Arena

Great Britain's team of boxers hoping to go to the Tokyo Olympics during the media day at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Patient at The Royal London Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Tower Hamlets

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Man found dead in Bow after falling ill

A man was found dead in Caxton Road, Bow, after becoming unwell. Picture: Google

Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Number of coronavirus cases in Tower Hamlets increases to four

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

ElShorbagy wins St. James’s Place Canary Wharf Classic in thriller

Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Dubois to start Boxing Road to Tokyo event

Daniel Dubois and Caroline Dubois (pic Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

‘Game Changer’ looks to get more girls involved in sport

England's Rachel Burford (right) and France's Rose Thomas compete during the Old Mutual Wealth Series match at Twickenham Stoop

Opinion: We survived the blitz, so we can survive coronavirus too

Cllr Rabina Khan is encouraging the 'blitz spirit' when dealing with coronavirus.

Coronavirus: How do I self-isolate at home after showing symptoms of Covid-19?

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA
Drive 24