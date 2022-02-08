Leyton Orient suffer last-gasp loss at Exeter City

Leyton Orient drew another blank after suffering late heartache in Devon.

Kenny Jackett's men looked set to bank only a third point in eight League Two outings, only to concede an injury-time winner to the Grecians and return empty handed.

Jackett welcomed Adam Thompson back and handed a debut to Frank Nouble, with young striker Sonny Fish named among the substitutes.

But only four minutes had been played when Lawrence Vigouroux had to produce a vital save to deny Kieran Phillips in a one-on-one situation.

O's began to see more of the ball after Exeter had enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening exchanges, with Nouble keeping the home defence busy.

Dan Happe produced a superb defensive header to stop Josh Kay connecting with a dangerous looking through ball, while Matt Young saw his ambitious pass for Aaron Drinan fly through to City keeper Aaron Dawson.

Some good play on the right ended with Otis Khan's cross not finding a teammate, with Dawson slicing a clearance under pressure from Nouble on 23 minutes.

Adam Thompson received the first yellow card of the night for pulling back an Exeter player, with Omar Beckles heading Happe's free-kick into the arms of Dawson soon after.

And O's went close on 31 minutes when Drinan went on a long run and cut back onto his right foot but shot wide from 10 yards.

Beckles headed another Happe free-kick at Dawson, while Archie Collins volleyed over Vigouroux's crossbar four minutes before the break.

Then only an offside flag denied the visitors a breakthrough on the stroke of half-time as Drinan met Happe's ball to beat Dawson but saw it ruled out.

The second half was only two minutes old when Happe slipped as City attacked and had to be carried off on a stretcher, with Shadrach Ogie replacing him.

Cheick Diabate cleared a Khan free-kick from underneath his own crossbar on 51 minutes, with Exeter's Timothee Dieng booked for a foul on Alex Mitchell moments later and Sam Nombe firing wide from Pierce Sweeney's cross just before the hour.

Vigouroux did well to hold onto the ball from another Sweeney cross, under pressure from the Grecians, before Callum Reilly made his long-awaited return to action as a replacement for Young midway through the half.

Collins had an effort blocked by Hector Kyprianou, with Sam Stubbs firing the loose ball well wide, but Darren Pratley was then booked for a foul on Jack Sparkes.

Nouble couldn't quite find a teammate with a ball in from the byline, with Pratley then brought down on halfway by Jevani Brown, who had his name taken.

And Drinan then saw a dangerous ball towards Nouble headed away for a corner by an Exeter player four minutes from time.

The visitors won another corner when Khan was played in by Reilly and saw his shot deflected behind, with Beckles heading agonisingly over from eight yards.

Nouble was fouled after putting more pressure on the home defence as normal time drew to a close, but Beckles was then booked before the start of six minutes stoppage time.

And City won it in the second of them, as Diabate headed home from a free-kick and O's were left having scored just one goal in eight matches.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Thompson, Mitchell, Beckles, Happe (Ogie 47), Khan, Kyprianou, Pratley, Young (Reilly 67), Drinan, Nouble (Sotiriou 90).

Unused subs: Moss, Sweeney, Byrne, Fish.

Attendance: 4,111.