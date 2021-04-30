Football clubs, companies and players will boycott social media to tackle online abuse
Leading football clubs and players will be joined by a number of sporting bodies in a four-day boycott of social media platforms from Friday in a move to tackle abuse and discrimination.
The "show of solidarity against online abuse" hopes to encourage companies to take a stronger stance against racist and sexist abuse on their platforms.
Rugby union, cricket and rugby league will join football in the boycott.
It will start at 15:00pm on Friday (today), and end at 23:59 on Monday.
"This boycott signifies our collective anger," said Sanjay Bhandari, the chairman of anti-discrimination charity Kick it Out.
"By removing ourselves from the platforms, we are making a symbolic gesture to those with power. We need you to act. We need you to create change."
To show our support to the campaign we will be running a live blog on Leyton Orient v Carlisle United, instead of our reporter @jacobranson27 tweeting live from the match.
