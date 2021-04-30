News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Football clubs, companies and players will boycott social media to tackle online abuse

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:22 PM April 30, 2021   
Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient denies Southend during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient denies Southend during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leading football clubs and players will be joined by a number of sporting bodies in a four-day boycott of social media platforms from Friday in a move to tackle abuse and discrimination.

The "show of solidarity against online abuse" hopes to encourage companies to take a stronger stance against racist and sexist abuse on their platforms.

Rugby union, cricket and rugby league will join football in the boycott.

It will start at 15:00pm on Friday (today), and end at 23:59 on Monday.

"This boycott signifies our collective anger," said Sanjay Bhandari, the chairman of anti-discrimination charity Kick it Out.

"By removing ourselves from the platforms, we are making a symbolic gesture to those with power. We need you to act. We need you to create change."

To show our support to the campaign we will be running a live blog on Leyton Orient v Carlisle United, instead of our reporter @jacobranson27 tweeting live from the match.

Link below:

https://livecenter.norkon.net/frame/archant/13999/default

