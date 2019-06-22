Over 150 young women participate in B Active 7-a-side football tournament

The B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew Fosker Andrew Fosker / Work, Rest And Play Pictures

Over 150 young women came together on Saturday to compete in a 7 a-side competition as part of the B Active summer showcase.

Hanah Shire, who took part in the B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew Fosker Hanah Shire, who took part in the B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Inspired by the continued success of the Lionesses in France, more young women than ever took part in this year's B Active tournament, organised by Lucozade Ribena Suntory, in Mile End.

Now in its second year, B Active helps young people from disadvantaged areas access sport, physical activity and training through sessions on sport and health related issues such as diet, fitness and mental wellbeing.

Hanah Shire, a 19-year-old B Active participant, said: "Sport was not a priority in my home and I had never played football before joining B Active.

"I love how inclusive the programme is, it has helped me to discover a passion for sport and fitness that I never knew I had."

Through B Active, participants have been able to develop new skills, find employment opportunities and discover alternative routes to education through vocational training.

More than 80 north London participants are now volunteering in the local community, with 74% earning accredited qualifications through B Active.

Michelle Norman, head of external affairs and sustainability at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: "At such an exciting time for women in sport, we were delighted to see so many young women come out to demonstrate their skills on the football pitch.

"Our B Active programme embodies Lucozade Ribena Suntory's commitment to helping people in our communities lead a healthier, more active life and is all about showcasing the power of sport and how it has helped us support thousands of young adults."

B Active is building on the 4,000 young men and women already enrolled across the country and this year is looking to drive greater participation among women.

This was the first of three B Active showcases taking place in London this summer before all the regional programmes come together in Manchester for the National B Active Summer Showcase on August 22.

The North London B Active men's event will be held in Stonebridge on July 26 and the south London B Active women's event in Southwark on August 9.