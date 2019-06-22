Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Over 150 young women participate in B Active 7-a-side football tournament

PUBLISHED: 15:26 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 24 June 2019

The B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew Fosker

The B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Andrew Fosker / Work, Rest And Play Pictures

Over 150 young women came together on Saturday to compete in a 7 a-side competition as part of the B Active summer showcase.

Hanah Shire, who took part in the B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew FoskerHanah Shire, who took part in the B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Inspired by the continued success of the Lionesses in France, more young women than ever took part in this year's B Active tournament, organised by Lucozade Ribena Suntory, in Mile End.

Now in its second year, B Active helps young people from disadvantaged areas access sport, physical activity and training through sessions on sport and health related issues such as diet, fitness and mental wellbeing.

Hanah Shire, a 19-year-old B Active participant, said: "Sport was not a priority in my home and I had never played football before joining B Active.

"I love how inclusive the programme is, it has helped me to discover a passion for sport and fitness that I never knew I had."

You may also want to watch:

Through B Active, participants have been able to develop new skills, find employment opportunities and discover alternative routes to education through vocational training.

More than 80 north London participants are now volunteering in the local community, with 74% earning accredited qualifications through B Active.

Michelle Norman, head of external affairs and sustainability at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: "At such an exciting time for women in sport, we were delighted to see so many young women come out to demonstrate their skills on the football pitch.

"Our B Active programme embodies Lucozade Ribena Suntory's commitment to helping people in our communities lead a healthier, more active life and is all about showcasing the power of sport and how it has helped us support thousands of young adults."

B Active is building on the 4,000 young men and women already enrolled across the country and this year is looking to drive greater participation among women.

This was the first of three B Active showcases taking place in London this summer before all the regional programmes come together in Manchester for the National B Active Summer Showcase on August 22.

The North London B Active men's event will be held in Stonebridge on July 26 and the south London B Active women's event in Southwark on August 9.

Latest East London Sports News

Over 150 young women participate in B Active 7-a-side football tournament

21 minutes ago Dan Bennett
The B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Over 150 young women came together on Saturday to compete in a 7 a-side competition as part of the B Active summer showcase.

Gallery VPCCL: Super Rangers, London Fields and Expats all win

11:00 Dan Bennett
Ben Howard hit a 50 for Broadway. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

Super Rangers remain unbeaten, London Fields produce strong display and Wapping Dolphins make it seven wins from seven.

FIH Pro League: GB get better of New Zealand in Stoop double

07:59
Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain's men and women got the better of their New Zealand rivals on the final weekend of FIH Pro League action at Twickenham Stoop.

Cricket: Somerset bowlers show way against Essex

Yesterday, 19:20
Jamie Overton of Somerset celebrates taking the wicket of Tom Westley during Essex CCC vs Somerset CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 23rd June 2019

Somerset's bowling attack, led by Jamie Overton and Jack Leach, underlined why the county sit comfortably on top of the Specsavers County Championship Division One table as they bowled Essex out for 216.

Interview: Essex cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate speaks ahead of Somerset fixture

Saturday, June 22, 2019 Martin Smith
Ryan ten Doeschate playing for Essex. PICTURE: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Essex cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate talks about bowler Simon Harmer's success, working to improve his batting and the upcoming game against Somerset.

Most competitive Müller Anniversary Games yet, says British star Bradshaw

Saturday, June 22, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw wins silver during the Womens Pole Vault during day three of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.

British pole vault champion Holly Bradshaw believes that this year's edition of the Müller Anniversary Games could be the most competitive yet.

Orient attacker Koroma joins Championship side Huddersfield Town

Friday, June 21, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma attempts a shot on the AFC Fylde goal in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma has joined Championship outfit Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee following an impressive campaign.

Orient and Hearts to take part in joint-commemoration

Friday, June 21, 2019
Leyton Orient's legendary forward Peter Kitchen (left) and Steve Jenkins at the O's memorial in Flers on the Somme in France

Steve Jenkins and Peter Kitchen will visit the McCrae's Battalion Memorial Cairn before they head to O's very own Somme Memorial on July 1

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Orient and Hearts to take part in joint-commemoration

Leyton Orient's legendary forward Peter Kitchen (left) and Steve Jenkins at the O's memorial in Flers on the Somme in France

Orient attacker Koroma joins Championship side Huddersfield Town

Leyton Orient attacker Josh Koroma attempts a shot on the AFC Fylde goal in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

FIH Pro League: GB get better of New Zealand in Stoop double

Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Gallery VPCCL: Super Rangers, London Fields and Expats all win

Ben Howard hit a 50 for Broadway. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

Golfers offered the chance to win year's free coaching

CityPoint Golf are looking for a golfer to appear in their new adverts
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Dad refuses to register son’s birth over state control fears

The boy is currently in the care of Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Hospital patients at Royal London’ get a spoonful of medicine from a pussycat

Royal London Hospital's newest volunteer visitor.... Picture: Pets As Therapy

Jealous ex-lover given life sentence for Karolina Chwiluk murder in Limehouse

Grzegorz Kosiec has been jailed for life. Picture: MET POLICE

Advertiser letters: Violent crime and Mile End station

Unmesh Desai AM supports the tagging of knife crime offenders. Picture: PA

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Over 150 young women participate in B Active 7-a-side football tournament

The B Active women's football competition in Mile End, London. Picture: Andrew Fosker

VPCCL: Super Rangers, London Fields and Expats all win

Ben Howard hit a 50 for Broadway. PICTURE: GEORGE WATSON

FIH Pro League: GB get better of New Zealand in Stoop double

Great Britain's women celebrate a goal against New Zealand (pic GB Hockey)

Jailed: Email hacking gang who attempted to steal £3 million from businessman

Top left to right: Meharoof Muttiyan and Mohammed Rafeek. Bottom left to right: Foyjul Islam and Mohammed Siddique. Picture: MPS

Canary Wharf to Rotherhithe drawbridge scheme is axed as projected costs hit £600m

Drawbridge withdrawn... ambitious Thames bridge at Canary Wharf is
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists