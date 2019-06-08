Search

Boss Ashanike departs after two seasons at Hamlets for a new challenge at Fisher

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 June 2019

Ilford joint managers Allan Fenn and Billy Cove (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford joint managers Allan Fenn and Billy Cove (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike has decided to leave the club to take on a new challenge at Fisher ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The former defender will link up with his former Ilford manager Allan Fenn as assistant manager at the Southern Counties East Football League Premier Division outfit.

The Mile End Stadium side will now be on the hunt for a new manager to take up the helm after Ashanike departure following his two seasons at the club.

He managed to guide the side clear of relegation last term after an early season struggle.

The year prior Ashanike alongside Ade Abayomi to an 11th place finish in the Essex Senior League with an impressive campaign.

But the boss has now decided it's time to take up a new challenge in a different league.

"I have decided to leave Tower Hamlets," Ashanike said.

"I have enjoyed my time over the last couple of seasons; I would like to thank all my players and the backroom staff who helped me along my way.

"I would also like to thank the club chairman and wish Tower Hamlets all the best, always my home."

It was quickly revealed that he would join Fenn at Fisher as well as new goalkeeping coach Chris Clark in the dug-out next term.

"I'm really happy to be part of this great club, I can't wait to kick start pre-season and get this club back to where we need to be."

Boss Fenn was delighted to bring his former player in and feels he will help the Bermondsey club push on.

"AJ has a wealth of experience in the game and has accepted my offer to leave Tower Hamlets as first-team manager to join me at The Fish as my right hand man," Fenn revealed.

"As I do, AJ can see the huge potential with the club and how much it means to the people within the area.

"Like myself, we can't wait to meet you all.

"The big fella is respected by everyone he meets and he cannot wait to get started."

The news will come as a blow to Hamlets as they start to plan their pre-season schedule ahead of the new Essex Senior League campaign.

Neighbours Sporting Bengal United are also expected to reveal their pre-season plans in the coming weeks.

