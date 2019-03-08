ESL: Clapton 1 Sporting Bengal 2; Ilford 1 Southend Manor 1 (5-4 pens)

Action from the match between Clapton and Sporting Bengal United (pic Sporting Bengal United) Archant

Sporting Bengal United got the better of east London rivals Clapton in their Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy tie on Saturday.

Valter Pedro Simao of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Valter Pedro Simao of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

And Ilford also progressed after beating Southend Manor in a penalty shoot-out at Cricklefield Stadium, after their tie ended all square.

Tons were forced to stage the match at Redbridge's Oakside Stadium, with all three goals coming in the first half.

Bengal had the better of play and goals from Bobby Redwood and Curtley McIntosh put them on top at the break.

The second half was a largely scrappy contest, but Bengal protected their lead and now turn their attentions to the FA Vase and a home tie against Wormley Rovers at Mile End Stadium next weekend, while Clapton host Catholic United on Friday.

Ilford fell behind in the first minute of their match as Callum Fitzer found the net for Southend Manor.

But the Foxes got back on level terms with a quarter of an hour remaining thanks to Valter Simao and kept their cool from the spot to ensure their progress.

Ilford are due to host Enfield in the FA Vase next weekend, when local rivals Woodford Town return to action to entertain St Margaretsbury at Harlow Arena.