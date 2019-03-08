Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

ESL: Clapton 1 Sporting Bengal 2; Ilford 1 Southend Manor 1 (5-4 pens)

PUBLISHED: 10:53 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 25 August 2019

Action from the match between Clapton and Sporting Bengal United (pic Sporting Bengal United)

Action from the match between Clapton and Sporting Bengal United (pic Sporting Bengal United)

Archant

Sporting Bengal United got the better of east London rivals Clapton in their Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy tie on Saturday.

Valter Pedro Simao of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Valter Pedro Simao of Ilford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

And Ilford also progressed after beating Southend Manor in a penalty shoot-out at Cricklefield Stadium, after their tie ended all square.

Tons were forced to stage the match at Redbridge's Oakside Stadium, with all three goals coming in the first half.

You may also want to watch:

Bengal had the better of play and goals from Bobby Redwood and Curtley McIntosh put them on top at the break.

The second half was a largely scrappy contest, but Bengal protected their lead and now turn their attentions to the FA Vase and a home tie against Wormley Rovers at Mile End Stadium next weekend, while Clapton host Catholic United on Friday.

Ilford fell behind in the first minute of their match as Callum Fitzer found the net for Southend Manor.

But the Foxes got back on level terms with a quarter of an hour remaining thanks to Valter Simao and kept their cool from the spot to ensure their progress.

Ilford are due to host Enfield in the FA Vase next weekend, when local rivals Woodford Town return to action to entertain St Margaretsbury at Harlow Arena.

Latest East London Sports News

Boxing: Yarde loses world title bout to Kovalev

11:16
Anthony Yarde drinks between rounds (pic Chris Radburn/PA)

Britain's Anthony Yarde produced a brave fight against Sergey Kovalev before being knocked out in the 11th round of their WBO light-heavyweight title fight in Chelyabinsk on Saturday night.

ESL: Clapton 1 Sporting Bengal 2; Ilford 1 Southend Manor 1 (5-4 pens)

10:53
Action from the match between Clapton and Sporting Bengal United (pic Sporting Bengal United)

Sporting Bengal United got the better of east London rivals Clapton in their Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy tie on Saturday.

Player ratings: Dennis works hard to create attacks despite O's defeat to Crawley

10:44 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jacob Ranson provides Leyton Orient players ratings after their 3-2 defeat to Crawley Town at Brisbane Road

Farrell: England yet to show best form

Yesterday, 20:47
England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Ireland's Rory Best during the Quilter International match at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Owen Farrell reflected on England's crushing 57-15 victory over Ireland that saw records tumble at Twickenham by declaring the best is yet to come.

Orient need to be more ruthless defensively says Embleton

Yesterday, 18:31 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton felt his side were not ruthless enough in their own box as they let a 2-1 lead slip against Crawley Town.

West Ham grab first win of the season as Haller strikes twice

Yesterday, 17:08 Steve Blowers at Vicarage Road
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

The Hammers blasted their way to victory over pointless Watford with counter-attacking performance

Palmer comes back to haunt former club Orient

Yesterday, 16:59 Jacob Ranson at Brisbane Road
Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Crawley Town 3

EuroHockey: England 3 Scotland 0

Yesterday, 15:20
Sam Ward celebrates a goal for England against Scotland (pic WSP Frank Uijlenbroek)

England's men retained their position in the top tier of European hockey after beating Scotland in Belgium.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Ex-Orient defender Clark opens up in new blog

Michael Clark is kissed by a Leyton Orient fan as he leaves the pitch following the 2-1 win over Hartlepool United in the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former academy manager Thomas delighted hard work at Orient paid off

Richard Thomas during his time at Notts County (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets open account; Redbridge, Ilford beaten

Tower Hamlets players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O's edge five-goal thriller after stunning second half

Leyton Orient forward Lee Angol looks to play the ball into a dangerous area against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton reveals Orient close to new signing

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Police stop suspected ‘child sex party’ at kebab shop in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Police received a tip off about the alleged party. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

How east London voted on Brexit in biggest parliamentary petition ever to revoke Article 50

Parliamentary petition ends today to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner

GCSE results: George Green’s School celebrates ‘best ever’ cohort

Top achiever Jakaria Khalil with his dad Khalil Uddin Ali. Picture: George Green's School

Scandal-hit council service back in the spotlight as former investigator reveals extent of alleged corruption

Council documents went

Don’t come to our East End manor, new police commander warns drug dealers

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... new Met Police borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Boxing: Yarde loses world title bout to Kovalev

Anthony Yarde drinks between rounds (pic Chris Radburn/PA)

ESL: Clapton 1 Sporting Bengal 2; Ilford 1 Southend Manor 1 (5-4 pens)

Action from the match between Clapton and Sporting Bengal United (pic Sporting Bengal United)

Player ratings: Dennis works hard to create attacks despite O’s defeat to Crawley

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Show for Poplar’s talented youngsters staged by Spotlight on Covent Garden big screen

Skye gets the spotlight to show her tallent on stage. Picture: Spotlight

Farrell: England yet to show best form

England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Ireland's Rory Best during the Quilter International match at Twickenham Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists