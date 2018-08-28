Search

We lost belief in Bengal defeat, admits Woods manager Safer

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 29 January 2019

The local club, currently playing at the Harlow Arena, are yet to win in 2019

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer felt a draw would have been a fair result against Sporting Bengal United on Friday, but conceded they didn’t take their chances in the 1-0 defeat.

Tanvir Ahmed struck the only goal of the Essex Senior League clash at Harlow Arena in front of a crowd of 40 spectators.

Bengal’s Charlie Gregory had a penalty saved at the start of the second half and Town pushed for a way back into the contest, but saw some decent chances go begging and it resulted in their winless run extending to six matches.

Safer said: “In the end the belief went and we got too desperate and tried to force it a bit.

“We were in control of the first half until we let the goal in and that occurred after a moment of madness, so that didn’t help.

“If we had taken our chances it might have been a different game – we had two one-on-ones. Overall a draw was probably a fair result, but it wasn’t to be.”

Since a 4-1 win over Stanway Rovers on December 7, Woodford have played six and lost three and drawn three.

What hasn’t helped their cause is the loss of Jordan Sanderson to St Albans City and Town have also seen another player move up the football pyramid recently.

Jaden Thompson-Brissett, who scored eight goals for Woodford this season, agreed a move to Brentford B on Saturday.

He follows in the footsteps of ex-Town ace Ryley Scott, who joined Ipswich Town in the summer.

Boss Safer added: “We are in a bit of a slump in 2019. The year ended well, but it hasn’t started well and when you are in a slump unfortunately it can be hard to get out of it.

“We have lost a lot of quality players. One has gone to St Albans, Jaden has gone to Brentford and that is what we are here to do, but replacing them is hard.”

Town manager Safer went on to discuss the next youngsters in line for a move if they continue to develop and progress at the Essex Senior League club.

He said: “This is what our club is all about and that is our blueprint. I have known Jaden since he was six, so for him and Riley, who went to Ipswich, and now potentially Ethan (Kessel) it is all about getting them boys a chance.

“It is difficult for us, but seeing them get rewarded takes the sting out of losing them and I’m very happy for Jayden.

“We want them all to push on. We have an average age of 20, so we are here to give them a chance.”

