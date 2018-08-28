The East London Football Podcast

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 January 2019

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Victoria Jones/PA)

West Ham United kick off their FA Cup campaign at home to Birmingham City on Saturday in a match being dubbed the ‘Brady, Gold & Sullivan Derby’.

The Hammers began 2019 with a 2-2 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday, with Marko Arnautovic netting twice.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, face a potential season-defining clash at home to Vanarama National League title rivals Salford City on Saturday.

The O’s started the New Year in fine style with a 1-0 success at home to Dagenham & Redbridge on Tuesday, with Macauley Bonne netting the game’s only goal.

Daggers, meanwhile, will hope to avoid a third successive defeat when they host Boreham Wood this weekend.

The sides last met on the opening day of the season with Peter Taylor’s men looking to show how far they’ve come since that 1-0 defeat in August.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football podcast.

Host Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to reflect on another week in east London football.











