Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 January 2019

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

West Ham United return to action in the Premier League on Saturday when they entertain capital rivals Arsenal at the London Stadium.

The Hammers progressed to the FA Cup fourth round last weekend, with goals from Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll seeing Manuel Pellegrini’s men beat Birmingham City 2-0 at home.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, make the lengthy trip to Vanarama National League rivals Wrexham in the second round of the FA Trophy this weekend.

The O’s will be looking to bounce back after Justin Edinburgh’s men were beaten 3-0 at home to title rivals Salford City in the league last weekend.

This Saturday, the Ammies provide the opposition for Dagenham & Redbridge, who head to the North West for their second round FA Trophy tie.

Peter Taylor’s men were involved in an eight-goal thriller in the league last weekend as a Liam Gordon brace and goals from Conor Wilkinson and Angelo Balanta saw Daggers draw 4-4 at home to Boreham Wood.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football Podcast.

Most Read

CCTV image released after man stabbed in stomach outside Bow Church station

Police want to speak to this man about a stabbing outside Bow Church DLR station. Picture: BTP

Isle of Dogs death: Man charged with sister’s murder

Khalid Ashraf, 32, of East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs, appeared at Thames Magistrates Court this morning. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday. Picture: Google.

Isle of Dogs death: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

A person has died at Canary Wharf Station. Pic: Joe Lord

Second person dies after falling in Canary Wharf

A man has died after falling in a shopping centre in Canary Wharf. Picture: Geoff Marshall

Latest from the East London Advertiser

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Bengal boss Gazi wants to end back luck at Sawbridgeworth

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Defiant Edinburgh not worried about fixture congestion

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch during the second half of their match at home to Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham dealt a huge blow as Balbuena ruled out after op

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

Mayor in public appeal for memories and stories about the old London Hospital in Whitechapel

The Royal London in its heyday before it was closed and relocated in 2013. Picture: Rii Schroer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists