The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 January 2019

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United head for Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, keen to maintain their recent fine form.

The Hammers enjoyed a brilliant 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the league last weekend, with Declan Rice netting the winner for Manuel Pellegrini’s men.

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, return to action in the Vanarama National League this Saturday with a trip to Ebbsfleet United.

The O’s progressed to the third round of the FA Trophy with a 1-0 win at Wrexham courtesy of a Matt Harrold penalty for Justin Edinburgh’s outfit.

Divisional rivals Dagenham & Redbridge are also back in league action this Saturday as they head over the Dartford Crossing to face Maidstone United.

Daggers were knocked out of the FA Trophy last weekend with Peter Taylor’s men losing 2-0 at Salford City.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week’s East London Football podcast.

Host Matt Withers is joined by Dave Evans, George Sessions, Ned Keating and Jacob Ranson to chow down on another week in east London football.

