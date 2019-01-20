The East London Football Podcast — now on Spotify!

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 January 2019

Archant

There are now more ways than ever to listen to the East London Football Podcast

Fans of the East London Football podcast, rejoice — it is now available on Spotify!

You can now hear the weekly episodes on the music streaming platform in addition to Audiboom and Apple Podcasts, as well as any other podcast catchers you may wish to use.

That means there are now more ways than ever to listen to our pundits give their take on the latest happenings in east London football.

West Ham United reporter Dave Evans, Leyton Orient correspondent George Sessions, Dagenham & Redbridge expert Ned Keating and non-league pundit Jacob Ranson will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

The quartet is ably kept in line by host Matt Withers, who does his best to ensure the podcast does not head off on a tangent too often.

The podcast is available throughout the season, with a new episode coming every Thursday to keep you up to date with the latest news and views from the east London football scene.

Hockey: Wapping women claim Canterbury win

15:00
Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping’s women ran out 4-2 winners over Canterbury seconds in their latest East League Premier outing.

Hill heaps praise on Fleet custodian Ashmore after Orient win

13:00 George Sessions
Ebbsfleet United manager Garry Hill alongside assistant Ian Hendon during the Leyton Orient match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The former Dagenham & Redbridge manager was delighted with Ebbsfleet’s number one

League leaders make defender Elokobi available for transfer

09:30 George Sessions
George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient have put the 32-year-old up for sale after failing to ‘meet club standards’ at Ebbsfleet United

Head coach concedes O’s were not good enough in both boxes

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
Dan Happe flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient at a corner ahead of Ebbsfleet United forward Danny Kedwell (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The former Gillingham manager was frustrated with Leyton Orient’s start away to Ebbsfleet United

Bengal and Hamlets both fall to defeats

Yesterday, 08:22 Jacob Ranson
Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United fell to a 2-0 loss against Hoddesdon Town to leave them winless in three Essex Senior League matches.

Five-star Porter shines for England Lions

Sunday, January 20, 2019
Jamie Porter celebrates taking a wicket (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Essex bowler Jamie Porter took five wickets in England Lions’ second one-day warm-up match against the Board President XI in Trivandrum.

BBL: Worcester 79 London Lions 94

Sunday, January 20, 2019 Duncan Hooper
London Lions won on the road at Worcester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions consolidated pole position in the BBL Championship after the leaders strolled to victory at the struggling Wolves.

