The East London Football Podcast — now on Spotify!

There are now more ways than ever to listen to the East London Football Podcast

Fans of the East London Football podcast, rejoice — it is now available on Spotify!

You can now hear the weekly episodes on the music streaming platform in addition to Audiboom and Apple Podcasts, as well as any other podcast catchers you may wish to use.

That means there are now more ways than ever to listen to our pundits give their take on the latest happenings in east London football.

West Ham United reporter Dave Evans, Leyton Orient correspondent George Sessions, Dagenham & Redbridge expert Ned Keating and non-league pundit Jacob Ranson will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

The quartet is ably kept in line by host Matt Withers, who does his best to ensure the podcast does not head off on a tangent too often.

The podcast is available throughout the season, with a new episode coming every Thursday to keep you up to date with the latest news and views from the east London football scene.