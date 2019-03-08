Search

Embleton delighted by Leyton Orient reaction in Walsall win

PUBLISHED: 07:50 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 13 October 2019

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton was delighted to see his side come from behind to beat Walsall in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Stuart Sinclair gave the Saddlers a first-half lead with a scrappy goal at a soggy Brisbane Road, but full-back Joe Widdowson levelled soon after the restart with a stunning finish on his 100th appearance for the club, ending a decade-long wait to find the net for only the second time in his career.

Strikers Matt Harrold and Conor Wilkinson produced good finishes to secure a first home win since the opening day success over Cheltenham and Embleton said: "The poor goal we'd conceded makes the first half feel a little bit worse than it was.

"I didn't think we were scintillating but I didn't feel we were as poor as that feeling felt coming off the pitch, so the message was 'I know how capable you are, you've shown it already, don't panic, stick to what we've spoken about'.

"We needed to play with a bit more intensity because I felt they had started to get back behind the ball and we showed our intent pretty quickly when we came out at the start of the second half.

"Not just because of the fact we got an early goal, but the way we moved the ball. We had a little more zip about it."

O's had enjoyed a good spell just prior to Sinclair's opener, with Dan Happe having a header cleared off the line. But they were back on terms on 48 minutes when left-back Widdowson sent a right-footed shot into the far corner.

Embleton added: "They come along every now and then! It was quite funny because we were showing the boys video for the opposition and there was one where Toure for Salford came in at the edge of the box and drilled it into the bottom corner and I sat next to Joe and I nudged him and said 'you wouldn't mind one of them would you?'

"I didn't expect him to pop up and bend one into the top corner with his right foot! I'm sure that will be one that is brought up a fair bit at training."

Harrold swept home a second goal on the hour, from Craig Clay's unselfish pass after a Walsall defender had slipped in possession, and Wilkinson sealed the points after Harrold and James Brophy had combined in the build-up.

Wilkinson saw red soon after, following a clash with Dan Scarr, but Orient's 10 men held on for the final 10 minutes.

