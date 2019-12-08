Essex Senior League: Bengal and Clapton draw, Woodford lose and Redbridge abandoned

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Hoddesdon Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal United and Clapton had to settle for a share of the spoils while Woodford Town suffered defeat to Hashtag United and Redbridge had their match called off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zakariya Muhammed opened the scoring for the Tons before Bengal captain Rokib Choudhury levelled the scoring at the Mile End Stadium to earn them both a point.

Woodford Town who recently changed managers in the build up to the match suffered a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Hashtag United at Chadfields.

You may also want to watch:

Goals from Jamie Hursit, Ross Gleed and Harry Honesty sealed the three points to keep top by just one point over second-place Walthamstow.

Former Hornchurch defender Hursit broke the deadlock in the 25th minute of the match.

Gleed doubled their lead in the 60th minute before Honesty rounded it off with just two minutes left in the encounter.

Redbridge had their match at Sawbridgeworth Town abandoned due to a floodlight failure.