Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal win while Woodford Town suffer defeat

Sporting Bengal United sealed a victory while Woodford Town suffer heavy defeat to title challengers Saffron Walden Town.

Hosts Bengal saw Freddy Tandon net a last-minute winner as they defeat Enfield at the Mile End Stadium.

Sporting led 1-0 at the break thanks to a Mauricio Rimcon strike in the 20th minute, but the visitors levelled in the 64th minute through Michael Salako.

Tandon though produced a great finish in the final minute to win the game for the hosts which takes them into tenth position, whilst Enfield slip to second bottom.

The Woods suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to the Bloods as Gavin Cockman grabbed a hat-trick as Walden at Catons Lane to maintain their three-point cushion at the top of the Essex Senior League.

Walden took an early lead through Tyger Smalls before Cockman doubled that lead to give them a two-goal cushion, and it was three four minutes before the break thanks to another from Cockman.

Cockman then completed his hat trick in the 56th minute to make it four for the hosts who cruised to victory, their sixteenth of the season, whilst Woodford fall to 12th.