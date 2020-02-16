Search

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets draw while Sporting Bengal suffer defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:06 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 16 February 2020

Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Tower Hamlets and Sporting Bengal United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets draw while Sporting Bengal United fall to defeat against strugglers Sawbridgeworth Town in the Essex Senior League.

John Jatto's Hamlets side fought their way back from 2-0 down to earn a point with a 2-2 draw against Enfield at the Pro Kit Stadium in Bishop's Stortford.

Enfield broke the deadlock in the 19th minute as captain Ben Bradbury delivered a free-kick into the box and Robert Hodgson was there to head home.

Enfield doubled their advantage seven minutes into the second-half from a well-worked free kick.

Kamal Llewellyn-Reid caught Tower Hamlets off guard by playing a superb pass into team-mate Bradbury who calmly slotted home.

Tower Hamlets were then awarded a penalty where substitute Suaibo Balde stepped up to the plate and despite Josh Blackburn getting a hand found the net to reduce the deficit.

Another substitute Bishop Latula fired home for the Hamlets to make the game all square with ten minutes to go.

Neighbours Sporting Bengal United fell to a 4-3 defeat to the Robins at the Mile End Stadium.

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets draw while Sporting Bengal suffer defeat

Action from the Essex Senior League derby between Tower Hamlets and Sporting Bengal United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

