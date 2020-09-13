Search

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal defeat Redbridge as Clapton fall to defeat

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 September 2020

Redbridge and Sporting Bengal United in action at Oakside (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

Redbridge let a 2-0 lead slip as two injury time goals saw Sporting Bengal take all three points in a 3-2 victory at Oakside Stadium.

A hat-trick from Joel Ramos guided Imrul Gazi’s men to victory despite a strong start from the manager less Motormen.

James Barlow netted for the hosts in the 23rd minute to give them a lead heading into the half-time break.

Terry Amoafu doubled his side’s lead in the 59th minute of play but it started to then unfold for Redbridge.

Ramos found the net in the 78th minute, then twice in injury time, to nab a win for Bengal in the dying stages.

Neighbours Clapton were also in action but it was a night to forget for Julian Charles’ men as they suffered a heavy 8-1 defeat to Cockfosters.

A hat-trick from Ryan Wade and a brace from Edward Clarke as well as goals from Marcus Crowther, Reece Mosanya and Kaidyn Michael sealed a comfortable win for Cockfosters.

