Essex Senior League: Hamlets win, Bengal lose while Tons and Woods share the spoils

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tower Hamlets sealed a victory, Sporting Bengal United suffered a narrow defeat, while Clapton and Woodford Town had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Hamlets sealed a 4-1 victory away from home at fellow strugglers Southend Manor.

Braces from Samuel Kifwasima and Suaibo Balde saw Hamlets net four in an impressive win at Southchurch Park.

That win moves them up to 14th in the league table whilst Manor, who saw Michael Ogbion net there only goal in the contest, slip to 13th and just a point above their opponents.

It was a first draw of the season for both Woodford Town and Clapton this season after the sides shared a 1-1 draw at The Harlow Arena.

Tola Odedoyin powered home from close range to give the hosts the lead just before the break, but the Tons managed to level in the second period to take a welcome point in this one.

The result leaves the hosts in ninth whilst Clapton sit in 15th in the Essex Senior League.

Sporting Bengal United crashed to a 2-1 defeat at home to St Margaretsbury.

Ryan Reed gave the visitors the lead ten minutes before the break, but Steve Carvell levelled the score twenty minutes into the second-half.

Kyle Roberts netted the winner with fifteen minutes remaining to see the visitors to victory.