Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Hamlets win, Bengal lose while Tons and Woods share the spoils

PUBLISHED: 08:24 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 14 October 2019

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tower Hamlets sealed a victory, Sporting Bengal United suffered a narrow defeat, while Clapton and Woodford Town had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Hamlets sealed a 4-1 victory away from home at fellow strugglers Southend Manor.

Braces from Samuel Kifwasima and Suaibo Balde saw Hamlets net four in an impressive win at Southchurch Park.

That win moves them up to 14th in the league table whilst Manor, who saw Michael Ogbion net there only goal in the contest, slip to 13th and just a point above their opponents.

It was a first draw of the season for both Woodford Town and Clapton this season after the sides shared a 1-1 draw at The Harlow Arena.

You may also want to watch:

Tola Odedoyin powered home from close range to give the hosts the lead just before the break, but the Tons managed to level in the second period to take a welcome point in this one.

The result leaves the hosts in ninth whilst Clapton sit in 15th in the Essex Senior League.

Sporting Bengal United crashed to a 2-1 defeat at home to St Margaretsbury.

Ryan Reed gave the visitors the lead ten minutes before the break, but Steve Carvell levelled the score twenty minutes into the second-half.

Kyle Roberts netted the winner with fifteen minutes remaining to see the visitors to victory.

Latest East London Sports News

Wilkinson is no trouble-maker says Embleton

14 minutes ago
Conor Wilkinson celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ross Embleton defended striker Conor Wilkinson following his red card in their win over Walsall on Saturday.

London Lions roar to second British Basketball All-Stars Championship success

51 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
London Lions celebrate winning the British Basketball All-Stars Championship (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions won their second British Basketball All-Stars Championship in three years, beating Braun Sheffield Sharks 39-33 in the final at the Copper Box Arena.

Essex Senior League: Hamlets win, Bengal lose while Tons and Woods share the spoils

08:24 Jacob Ranson
Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets sealed a victory, Sporting Bengal United suffered a narrow defeat, while Clapton and Woodford Town had to settle for a share of the spoils.

WSL: Brighton 1 West Ham 3

Yesterday, 19:01
West Ham's Martha Thomas (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham scored three on their way past a resilient Brighton side trying to find their way in the league this season.

Excited England getting ready for Australia says George

Yesterday, 12:00
England's Jamie George (left) during a training session

England have sought to overcome any loss of momentum caused by the cancellation of their World Cup group decider by engaging in a full-blooded training session on the day they would have been facing France.

Embleton delighted by Leyton Orient reaction in Walsall win

Yesterday, 07:50
Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton was delighted to see his side come from behind to beat Walsall in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

League Two: Leyton Orient 3 Walsall 1

Saturday, October 12, 2019 Lee Power at Brisbane Road
Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Three second-half goals saw Orient claim only their second home win of the season at a busy Brisbane Road on Saturday.

East London Football Podcast

Friday, October 11, 2019 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Jacob Ranson, Dan Bennett and on the phone by Dave Evans for another East London Football Podcast.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Rugby: Vunipola likely to miss France game

England's Billy Vunipola receiving medical attention during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Argentina at Tokyo Stadium.

Essex Senior League: Hamlets win, Bengal lose while Tons and Woods share the spoils

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Embleton delighted by Leyton Orient reaction in Walsall win

Interim Head Coach Ross Embleton of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Poll Darren Currie and Kevin Nolan among frontrunners to be next Leyton Orient boss

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

WSL: Brighton 1 West Ham 3

West Ham's Martha Thomas (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man charged with attempted murder after Whitechapel stabbing

Turner Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google.

Man dead after Isle of Dogs flat fire

The block of flats on Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, where the fire took hold. Picture: Google.

‘We have to make mistakes in life’: Angelina Jolie’s advice for Whitechapel schoolgirls

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning meeting pupils from Mulberry School for Girls in Whitechapel. Picture: James Gillham/Disney/PA Wire

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Charity calls for national investment as number of empty homes jumps in much of east London

Action on Empty Homes is calling for national investment to bring empty homes back into use. Many east London boroughs saw a rise in the number of unused homes between 2017 and 2018 as the housing crisis continues across the capital and the UK. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Wilkinson is no trouble-maker says Embleton

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

London Lions roar to second British Basketball All-Stars Championship success

London Lions celebrate winning the British Basketball All-Stars Championship (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Essex Senior League: Hamlets win, Bengal lose while Tons and Woods share the spoils

Tower Hamlets manager Damian Briggs (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

How a flooded hidden chapel at Oxford House is now Bethnal Green’s jewel in the crown

Now open to thge public... beautifully restored Victorian wood-pannelled chapel hidden away on the third-floor of Oxford House in Bethnal Green. Picture: Oxford House

Man dead after Isle of Dogs flat fire

The block of flats on Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, where the fire took hold. Picture: Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists