Bengal hoping ‘unbelievable’ season continues and eye 50 points as next big target

Action from Sporting Bengal United's recent match with Barkingside (pic: Tim Edwards). Archant

Imrul Gazi’s team will look to complete the double over rivals Tower Hamlets this weekend

Sporting Bengal United will hope to play this weekend after being frustrated by the weather last time out at home to Stansted.

Imrul Gazi’s team were set to host the Airportmen on Saturday, but the Mile End Stadium clash was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch following an inspection.

Bengal were unable to go toe-to-toe with the Essex Senior League leaders, but have been able to rest up this week.

Seventh-placed Sporting played five times in January and the little break, since the 1-0 victory away to Woodford Town, may benefit them ahead of an important month.

Gazi’s team are preparing for a big derby now, with the east Londoners set to ‘host’ rivals Tower Hamlets on Saturday.

After taking on AJ Ashanike’s improving side, Bengal will visit basement club Leyton Athletic on February 20.

Then the Mile End Stadium side play three times in a week to end a busy month with a spot in the last-four of the Errington Challenge Cup up for grabs.

On February 20, West Essex will make the trip to Bengal in the quarter-finals of the competition before league games occur against clubs in similar positions.

Sporting visit Stanway Rovers three days after the cup clash and Gazi’s attacking side also entertain St Margaretsbury on February 27.

If they can produce a strong run of form this month, it will boost their aim of silverware and also help them set a record given they currently have 43 points.

Bengal’s previous best points total in the division was 50 - achieved last season - but they want to beat that this term.

Gazi led Sporting to 10th in the Essex Senior League at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, but sitting seventh right now, they will likely finish higher this time around.

He said: “So far we have had an unbelievable season and we just want to go on and right now the target is 50 points.

“Once we get that we can look at what’s next, but we have two cup quarter-finals still to play.

“We have West Essex in one and they are another good club and it will be a 50-50 game as it is most weekends in this league.

“The key is we won at Woodford last time (January 25) and that’s what we needed.”

Bengal will now try to make it back-to-back victories with a victory over Hamlets to complete a double over their rivals this season.