Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woods hold on against Hamlets to win again; Clapton off the mark after success over Bengal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 August 2019

Ricardo Shaw of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Ricardo Shaw of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Latest from our locals club in the Essex Senior League

Tower Hamlets celebrate their first goal during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019Tower Hamlets celebrate their first goal during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Woodford Town made it two wins from two in this season's Essex Senior League with a 2-1 victory over Tower Hamlets on Tuesday night, but they were made to work hard for it.

After scoring eight at the weekend in a comprehensive success over Sawbridgeworth Town on the opening day, more goals were expected for this encounter and it proved the case.

Three occurred in the first 45 at Harlow Arena, but that was that as Hamlets showed a good reaction after losing 7-0 at Walthamstow last weekend.

Dee Safer's Town found the opener early with quarter of an hour played when Ricky Shaw finished well after good work by Andrea Mantova.

Italian Mantova went from provider to goalscorer just before the 30-minute mark when he fired home on the half volley to make it 2-0.

Andrea Mantovani of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019Andrea Mantovani of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Hamlets, to their credit, responded with Ezra Ndukuba slotted home before half time, but that was as good as it would get for the visitors, who fell to a one-goal defeat.

*Sporting Bengal United were left frustrated after going down 3-1 away to Clapton, with the fixture played at Redbridge's Oakside Stadium.

The Tons were due to host Hoddesdon Town on the opening day, but the game had to be postponed.

A statement from the Essex Senior League on the matter read: "The speculation concerning the Old Spotted Dog Stadium has been confirmed to the League.

"As a result Clapton FC have today (Monday, August 5) been advised within seven days to advise the league of where they intend to play for up to 12 weeks to enable the owners to resolve the issues."

Tons, under new management this season, quickly arranged for Tuesday's home clash with Bengal to take place at Oakside and it proved a lucky charm for the team, with a 3-1 win recorded.

It was 2-0 to Glen Kendall's men at the break and they added another in the second half, while conceding once, to claim a first three points of the campaign and conclude a difficult few days on a high note.

Latest East London Sports News

Woods hold on against Hamlets to win again; Clapton off the mark after success over Bengal

58 minutes ago George Sessions
Ricardo Shaw of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Latest from our locals club in the Essex Senior League

Cricket: Westley open to extra responsibility at Essex

07:00 Martin Smith
Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Tom Westley's elevation to the top of the order has given Essex a lift just when their stuttering Vitality T20 Blast campaign needed it most.

T20: Essex to host Somerset at sold-out Chelmsford

Yesterday, 17:52
Mohammad Amir of Essex prepares to bowl during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Essex Eagles are set to entertain Somerset in the Vitality Blast T20 on Wednesday night in front of a sold-out crowd at The Cloudfm County Ground.

VPCCL: Millwall keep title defence on track as teams progress in cup action

Yesterday, 16:00 Dan Bennett
Millwall beat Super Rangers with a run out. Picture: George Watson

Millwall kept up their title defence in the Victoria Park Community Cricket League Division One with victory over leaders Super Rangers.

Perfect way to start for Orient's match-winner Josh

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Josh Wright (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

The former Gillingham and Southend United midfielder helped the O's triumph in the club's first match back in the Football League for two years

Leaders Woodford eye more success against Hamlets

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
Woodford Town manager Dee Safer by the dugout during an Essex Senior League fixture last season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

After an 8-0 win on the opening day, Dee Safer's team will hope to make it back-to-back victories in the division this evening

Robins boss disappointed to be talking about referee decisions

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Michael Duff was left frustrated with some of the key incidents which took place on Saturday in the League Two opener at Brisbane Road

Leyton Orient player ratings: Solid base allows O's to build on shaky start

Mon, 14:30
Leyton Orient players stand for a minute's silence in memory of former manager Justin Edinburgh during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

George Sessions provides Leyton Orient players ratings after Saturday's 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Leyton Orient player ratings: Solid base allows O's to build on shaky start

Leyton Orient players stand for a minute's silence in memory of former manager Justin Edinburgh during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Robins boss disappointed to be talking about referee decisions

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Interim head coach dedicates victory to Edinburgh family

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates in front of Justin Edinburgh's family after scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Perfect way to start for Orient's match-winner Josh

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

T20: Essex to host Somerset at sold-out Chelmsford

Mohammad Amir of Essex prepares to bowl during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Have your say on new early diagnostic centre opening in east London in 2020

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Woods hold on against Hamlets to win again; Clapton off the mark after success over Bengal

Ricardo Shaw of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Cricket: Westley open to extra responsibility at Essex

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Public services reduce CO2 emissions to help tackle Tower Hamlets’ climate emergency

Tower Hamlets mayor battling to reducde CO2 emissions. Picture: Mike Brooke

T20: Essex to host Somerset at sold-out Chelmsford

Mohammad Amir of Essex prepares to bowl during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

VPCCL: Millwall keep title defence on track as teams progress in cup action

Millwall beat Super Rangers with a run out. Picture: George Watson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists