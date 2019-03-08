Woods hold on against Hamlets to win again; Clapton off the mark after success over Bengal

Ricardo Shaw of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Latest from our locals club in the Essex Senior League

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tower Hamlets celebrate their first goal during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 Tower Hamlets celebrate their first goal during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Woodford Town made it two wins from two in this season's Essex Senior League with a 2-1 victory over Tower Hamlets on Tuesday night, but they were made to work hard for it.

After scoring eight at the weekend in a comprehensive success over Sawbridgeworth Town on the opening day, more goals were expected for this encounter and it proved the case.

Three occurred in the first 45 at Harlow Arena, but that was that as Hamlets showed a good reaction after losing 7-0 at Walthamstow last weekend.

Dee Safer's Town found the opener early with quarter of an hour played when Ricky Shaw finished well after good work by Andrea Mantova.

Italian Mantova went from provider to goalscorer just before the 30-minute mark when he fired home on the half volley to make it 2-0.

Andrea Mantovani of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 Andrea Mantovani of Woodford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

Hamlets, to their credit, responded with Ezra Ndukuba slotted home before half time, but that was as good as it would get for the visitors, who fell to a one-goal defeat.

*Sporting Bengal United were left frustrated after going down 3-1 away to Clapton, with the fixture played at Redbridge's Oakside Stadium.

The Tons were due to host Hoddesdon Town on the opening day, but the game had to be postponed.

A statement from the Essex Senior League on the matter read: "The speculation concerning the Old Spotted Dog Stadium has been confirmed to the League.

"As a result Clapton FC have today (Monday, August 5) been advised within seven days to advise the league of where they intend to play for up to 12 weeks to enable the owners to resolve the issues."

Tons, under new management this season, quickly arranged for Tuesday's home clash with Bengal to take place at Oakside and it proved a lucky charm for the team, with a 3-1 win recorded.

It was 2-0 to Glen Kendall's men at the break and they added another in the second half, while conceding once, to claim a first three points of the campaign and conclude a difficult few days on a high note.