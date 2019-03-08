Essex Senior League: Bengal win as Clapton fall to defeat

Action from Sporting Bengal's FA Vase tie with Wormley Rovers at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal United sealed a comfortable 4-0 victory over Ilford in the Essex Senior League while Clapton suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Hoddesdon Town.

Goals from Steven Carvell, Curtley MacIntosh, Chaka Barnett and Codey Cameron sealed the three points for Bengal at the Mile End Stadium.

Creative midfielder Carvell opened the scoring with a cracking volley from 25 yards out in the 17th minute.

MacIntosh then doubled his side's lead two minutes before the half-time as he held the ball up and played a one-two with Carvell.

The midfielder putting him through on goal where he curled his shot into the right corner to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

In the 70th minute they made it 3-0 as a throw in found the feet of Carvell who picked out Barnett who then tucked it home.

Eight minutes later Cameron sealed the win for his side as he made it 4-0.

Neighbours Clapton didn't have such good fortunes as they lost by one goal away from home to leave near the bottom of the Essex Senior League table.