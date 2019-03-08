Essex Senior League: Hamlets seal win over Clapton while Bengal and Rebridge suffer losses

Tower Hamlets made it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League against Clapton while Sporting Bengal United and Redbridge suffered defeats.

Damian Briggs' Hamlets outfit continue to climb the table as they moved up to 13th with a 2-0 victory over local rivals Clapton at the Mile End Stadium.

The Tons continue to drop points and edge closer to the foot of the league table.

Sporting Bengal United crashed to a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Stansted thanks to goals from Daniel Cheema, John Clarke, Jack Mitchell and Luke Hirst at Hargrave Park.

It only took seven minutes for the hosts to grab the lead as striker Cheema lobbed the goalkeeper on a counter attack.

Twenty minutes later John Clarke found the back of the net from a Billy Coyne corner to double their lead.

Jack Mitchell then put Stansted in command before the half-time break by making it 3-0.

In the 57th minute Luke Hirst robbed the ball from Bengal goalkeeper Bilal Khan, nutmegged him, and slotted the ball into the empty net to seal the 4-0 win.

Elsewhere, Redbridge fell short despite a strong effort as they lost 2-1 to title favourites Walthamstow.

Dwade James' goal and an own goal from the Motormen sealed the points for Stow despite a goal from Daniel Gilchrist.

Stow took the lead as James fired home from the penalty spot after Callum Ibe was bundled as he was played in on goal.

Almost straight away Redbridge hit back with a penalty of their own as Gilchrist slotted past James Bransgrove.

The hosts Billy Jones swung a free-kick in and it was flicked into the top corner of the net by a Redbridge defender to seal the 2-1 win for Stow.