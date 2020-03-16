Search

Essex Senior League suspend upcoming fixtures due to latest coronavirus update

PUBLISHED: 18:32 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:32 16 March 2020

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 31st January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Essex Senior League has revealed that it will be suspending matches for the next 14 days following the government’s new measures.

The league has decided to postpone all football as well as the League Secretaries meeting this Thursday - with a review as and when the FA and Government advise.

An FA statement said: “Following the Government’s announcement today, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, we are now advising that all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future.

“Throughout this period, we have taken Government advice with the priority being the health and wellbeing of all.

“We will continue to work closely with the grassroots game during this time.

“We are in regular communication with the Government and the situation within English football at all levels remains under regular review.”

It is not sure as of yet when they will return to league action and how the postponements will affect the current season.

