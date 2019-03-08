Hamlets and Bengal prepare for FA Cup encounters

Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The two Mile End Stadium clubs will be hoping to bounce back after midweek defeats in the Essex Senior League

Tower Hamlets will look to build on an improved performance in midweek when they host Selsey in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday.

Last weekend, the Mile End Stadium club lost 7-0 away to Walthamstow in their match of the new Essex Senior League season, but on Tuesday they only went down by a 2-1 scoreline at Woodford Town, who had won 8-0 at Sawbridgeworth Town at the weekend.

It would have lifted the confidence of the group ahead of their crucial FA Cup clash with Selsey.

After the encounter at Mile End Stadium, the east Londoners will travel to Chadfields to do battle with Hastag United on Wednesday (August 14).

Neighbours Sporting Bengal United head to Walthamstow on Saturday in the FA Cup after a mixed week.

Imrul Gazi's team got off to a winning start in the league with a 1-0 triumph at Southend Manor, as Tanvir Ahmed netted.

Bengal were not able to back it up on Tuesday, though, as they lost 3-1 to 'hosts' Clapton, with the fixture played at Oakside, the home of Redbridge, due to the Old Spotted Dog being unavailable.