Boss Gazi bemoans defensive frailties as Sporting Bengal suffer successive defeats

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi was critical of his defence after their 4-2 loss to West Essex at Mile End Stadium on Saturday.

Looking to bounce back from a midweek defeat, Gazi was well aware of the problems in his side's defence as he labelled the amount of goals they're conceding as 'alarming'.

And the defensive frailties were on show for all to see as they were picked apat by a clinical West Essex team who ran out clear winners.

Putting the loss down to his leaky defence, Gazi said "I'm not sure whether it's experience or just a lack of concentration.

"We're having to change defenders most weeks and it's just about finding the best combination at centre back. It may be a lack of communication or just poor defending, it's a combination of everything."

After his side conceded more avoidable goals on Saturday, Gazi was open about his frustration at the silly mistakes at the back, adding: "We're shipping silly goals. We're not making teams work for goals, we're just giving them away and that's our biggest problem."

At the other end of the pitch, there are no worries at all for the East London outfit, who are scoring plenty.

"Scoring goals has never been a major issue, we just need to shore up at the back," said Gazi, who claimed every week is an uphill task and the current defensive situation is a problem.

After pinpointing the problem at the back, Gazi tried to remain upbeat despite back-to-back defeats.

But implanting a patient build-up, in a team that is largely technically gifted, he believes overplaying may be an issue.

He said: "Going forward, we're all good, it's just about managing games, we're not on top and that's maybe where we're lacking leaders as well.

"The problem is, is that we try to overplay, play too much football and not do the ugly stuff as much as we should do."

With the dip in form it's clear the beleaguered squad needs some additions and Gazi said: "We know where the problems are, it's just finding the personnel to bring in because we've got a lot of injuries.

"Even though we were 4-1 down at one point we kept on going, the guys never gave up, making tackles. It could've easily been five, six towards the end but we kept on going and had two or three very good chances at the end."

Bengal are due to host St Margaretsbury this weekend.