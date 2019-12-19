Sporting Bengal boss Gazi is looking to finish 2019 strong and push on in the New Year

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi is determined to end 2019 on a high and then push on in the New Year.

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards) Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

Bengal will welcome Southend Manor to the Mile End Stadium on Saturday before heading into a break over the festive period.

But they are keen to get a result especially after losing 2-0 to Essex Senior League title challengers Walthamstow last weekend.

"I want to push on in the New Year, but we've got one game left, and it's a massive one against Southend," Gazi said.

"Both teams will be looking to get maximum points from it and I don't think a draw is good for either of us, so it will be a really interesting game.

"It's going to be difficult as I've got players that are leaving for holidays on Friday; I've got players injured as well, so I'm under no illusions and know it's going to be a tough task.

"Southend are under new management, they've got fresh faces in, and they're not losing games convincingly and seem to be getting better."

The boss knows it's important to get a win in this clash as they look to claw themselves away from the bottom group of teams in the Essex Senior League.

"I just need to get a result on Saturday, for me right now in the short term that is the most important thing," added Gazi.

"Last weekend against Walthamstow was always a game that, realistically, taking anything from it would've been a plus.

"Games like Saturday, as a club now, these are the games we look to pick up three points in, especially as it's at home as well."

Gazi did also reveal a longer-term goal of trying to attract a few midfielders to the club to help them push on in the New Year as they look to start climbing up the league table.

"The main priority for me right now is to find midfielders, so that's the challenge I face at the moment, trying to find two or three that can do a job and nail down a place in the squad."

New signings Boyan Dimchev and Josh Coulson are expected to feature once again after playing a paert in their defeat to Stow thanks to a Dwade James brace.

"He (Boyan) was outstanding on Saturday," said Gazi.

"Josh is experienced, been around the Essex Senior League and non-league circuit for a while, but trying to get his foot back.

"He can play up front and when he came on he did make a massive difference for us to be fair."