Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets open account; Redbridge, Ilford beaten

Tower Hamlets players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tower Hamlets took centre stage as they opened their account in the league with a fine win at Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But it proved a disappointing day for rivals Ilford, Redbridge and Sporting Bengal, who all tasted defeats.

Hamlets had lost their first three league fixtures of the new season - but progressed in the FA Cup - and fell a goal down inside five minutes.

But Ezra Edoukou hit back with a brace to put them in front at half time and completed a hat-trick after the restart.

Hamlets completed a 4-1 victory when Kahlil Kirwan-Meade rounded the keeper and slotted home to banish memories of their 6-0 mauling by Hashtag United in midweek.

Redbridge slipped to a 2-0 home loss against Hashtag at Oakside Stadium, as substitute George Smith struck twice in the space of five second-half minutes.

You may also want to watch:

And Ilford were also beaten on their own turf as Hoddesdon Town claimed a 3-0 win at Cricklefield Stadium.

Connor Scully opened the scoring with a superb goal just past the hour and doubled Hoddesdon's lead with 10 minutes left.

Blue Gallagher added a late third to rub salt into Ilford's wounds.

Sporting Bengal travelled to Barnet to take on Hadley and fell behind after conceding an early own goal.

Peter Rosemin made sure of the points for the home side when converting a cross from Bradley Marriott in the second half.

Bengal return to action on Tuesday with a trip to Sawbridgeworth, while Woodford Town host early leaders Takeley.

Meanwhile, Ilford entertain Tower Hamlets at Cricklefield on Wednesday.