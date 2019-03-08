Search

FA Cup: Tower Hamlets progress; Sporting Bengal, Clapton, Redbridge out

PUBLISHED: 18:34 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 10 August 2019

Tower Hamlets players huddle before kick-off (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets players huddle before kick-off (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tower Hamlets booked their place in the FA Cup preliminary round with success on Saturday, but Sporting Bengal, Clapton and Redbridge all bowed out of the competition.

Tower Hamlets 2 Selsey 1

Having lost their first two matches of the Essex Senior League season - 7-0 at Walthamstow and 2-1 at Woodford Town - Hamlets made their first appearance on home turf at Mile End Stadium.

And they opened the scoring when a well-worked corner routine saw former QPR graduate AJ Folkes net his first goal for the club.

The home side held onto their lead until the break, clearing a Selsey effort off the line, but the Southern Combination League outfit got back on level terms in the second half when Callum Dowdell produced a good run on the left and saw his cross rebound into the net off a Hamlets defender.

Hamlets claimed a winner, though, when Folkes fired home from outside the box for his second goal of the tie to bank £2,250 in prize money and a home tie against Horsham on August 24.

Walthamstow 5 Sporting Bengal 0

Bengal crashed out after a heavy loss at Walthamstow, where both sides had players seeing red.

Dwade James put the hosts ahead in wet and windy conditions on 12 minutes, with Samrai Gebrai slipping through the visiting defence to slot home a second soon after.

Bengal were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half and Jamie Bennett headed home from a corner to make it 3-0 before the half-hour mark.

The second half was a scrappy affair, but red cards were shown to both teams with 15 minutes remaining and Stow struck twice more in the closing stages to complete their nap hand through Danny McCullock and James.

Clapton 0 Stowmarket Town 6

Clapton were left well beaten after a convincing home defeat against Stowmarket.

The tie was played at Aveley's Parkside ground, with the Old Spotted Dog unavailable, and Tons fell behind on eight minutes when Chris Finch tucked away a loose ball after Josh Mayhew hit a post.

Stow doubled their lead on the half-hour mark with a simple finish from Mayhew and it was 3-0 on 55 minutes when Joe Jefford headed in from David Cowley's corner.

Mayhew added the fourth just four minutes later, running through to lob the Tons keeper, and turned provider to set up Finch for his second midway through the second half.

And the rout was completed on 73 minutes as Mayhew completed his hat-trick to leave Tons deflated and set up a trip to Cheshunt on August 24.

Hadley 4 Redbridge 2

Redbridge bowed out of the competition following defeat at Essex Senior League new boys Hadley.

Taylor Tombides put Motormen ahead after only six minutes, but the home side were back on level terms when Alfie Bartram netted from the penalty spot.

Bartram converted again from 12 yards five minutes later to put Hadley 2-1 up but Redbridge rallied to square matters through Connor Okus before half time.

Luke Jupp set up Solomon Ofori to rifle into the roof of the net and put Hadley 3-2 ahead four minutes after the restart and Sam Lyon sealed their victory with a fourth just past the hour mark.

Barkingside are set to play host to Stansted at Cricklefield Stadium on Sunday (2pm).

