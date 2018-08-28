Search

Non-league: Harlow Town Res 2 Sporting Bengal 4

PUBLISHED: 10:41 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:41 29 December 2018

Sporting Bengal booked their place in the next round of the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy with victory over Harlow’s second string on Friday night.

Bengal had gone into Christmas on the back of successive home defeats against Stanway Rovers and bottom club Barkingside in the Essex Senior League, but made sure they ended the year on a high at Harlow Arena.

The two sides shared four goals in an entertaining first half, with Kaleem Luthra and Bobby Redwood on target for a Bengal side which fell victim to the offside trap with some regularity.

But the visitors then took the lead through Jason Ngandu and made sure of their progress when Curtley McIntosh got away on the left and unselfishly set up Steve Carvell for a tap in.

Bengal could have won by a wider margin having dominated the second half chances to keep Harlow’s keeper busy, but had done enough to delight boss Imrul Gazi.

He tweeted: “Really pleased to finish the year with a WIN, especially with the last min changes we’ve had to make tonight with the back four.

“Not a bad 1st half of the season – Top 7 & in 2 quarter finals as we go into 2019. I defo wuda taken that bak in August. Happy New Year ALL.”

Bengal are set to return to action on Saturday January 5 with a home match against West Essex at Mile End Stadium.

