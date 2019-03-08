Tower Hamlets crash to heavy defeat at Hashtag United

Essex Senior League: Hashtag United 6 Tower Hamlets 0

Tower Hamlets suffered a third consecutive defeat in the Essex Senior League as they crashed to a heavy 6-0 defeat against newly-promoted Hashtag United.

A hat-trick from Neil Richmond and goals from Thomas Williams, Jack Martin and Lee Hursit sealed the points for Jay Devereux's side at Chadfields.

Richmond broke the deadlock in the second minute as he latched onto a Williams corner and put it in the back of the net.

It wasn't until the 71st minute when they made it 2-0 as Williams curled home a free-kick before Richmond nabbed his second six minutes later.

Jack Martin joined in on the action as he won the ball and went through one-on-one before slotting home to make it 4-0 in the 80th minute.

Striker Richmond then completed his hat-trick to make it 5-0 in the 85th minute but they weren't finished.

Substitute Hursit rocketed a shot home from outside the box to seal a 6-0 victory in the 90th minute.

Hamlets travel away to fellow strugglers Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday as they still search for their first league win of the campaign.