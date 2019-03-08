Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tower Hamlets crash to heavy defeat at Hashtag United

PUBLISHED: 09:04 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 15 August 2019

Action from the FA Cup tie between Tower Hamlets and Selsey (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the FA Cup tie between Tower Hamlets and Selsey (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Hashtag United 6 Tower Hamlets 0

Action from the FA Cup tie between Tower Hamlets and Selsey (pic Tim Edwards)Action from the FA Cup tie between Tower Hamlets and Selsey (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets suffered a third consecutive defeat in the Essex Senior League as they crashed to a heavy 6-0 defeat against newly-promoted Hashtag United.

A hat-trick from Neil Richmond and goals from Thomas Williams, Jack Martin and Lee Hursit sealed the points for Jay Devereux's side at Chadfields.

Richmond broke the deadlock in the second minute as he latched onto a Williams corner and put it in the back of the net.

You may also want to watch:

It wasn't until the 71st minute when they made it 2-0 as Williams curled home a free-kick before Richmond nabbed his second six minutes later.

Jack Martin joined in on the action as he won the ball and went through one-on-one before slotting home to make it 4-0 in the 80th minute.

Striker Richmond then completed his hat-trick to make it 5-0 in the 85th minute but they weren't finished.

Substitute Hursit rocketed a shot home from outside the box to seal a 6-0 victory in the 90th minute.

Hamlets travel away to fellow strugglers Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday as they still search for their first league win of the campaign.

Latest East London Sports News

Tower Hamlets crash to heavy defeat at Hashtag United

58 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Action from the FA Cup tie between Tower Hamlets and Selsey (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Hashtag United 6 Tower Hamlets 0

T20: Essex v Middlesex clash washed out

Yesterday, 19:57 Alex Smith
General view of the ground and the raincovers (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Middlesex missed the chance to move to the top of the Vitality Blast South Group as their clash with Essex Eagles was washed out.

Embleton disappointed with lack of chances in recent defeats

Yesterday, 12:30 George Sessions and Lee Power
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton looks on from the touchline at Moss Ross (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's have scored once in three games this season and conceded five times

West Ham have tough day on first day of VAR

Yesterday, 12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
VAR check decides Manchester City's Raheem Sterling's third goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Nowhere to hide for the Hammers against champs Manchester City

Carabao Cup: Plymouth Argyle 2 Leyton Orient 0

Tue, 21:38 Lee Power at Home Park
Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient fell at the first hurdle in this season's Carabao Cup after conceding twice in the space of three second-half minutes at Home Park.

T20: Essex Eagles look for home help to boost bid

Tue, 17:37
Adam Wheater in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Essex Eagles continue their Vitality Blast T20 ampaign on Wednesday night when Middlesex come to The Cloudfm County Ground.

West Ham midfield man shows character by stepping up to face press

Tue, 15:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass

Hammers sub Robert Snodgrass is confident the team can bounce back

West Ham ratings v Manchester City

Tue, 14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell

Which Hammers came through the Manchester City game with any credit?

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's look to bounce back on return to Home Park

Tempers flare between Leyton Orient's Lee Angol and a Macclesfield Town opponent with James Brophy and Josh Wright backing up the forward (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Carabao Cup: Plymouth Argyle 2 Leyton Orient 0

Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Embleton disappointed with lack of chances in recent defeats

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton looks on from the touchline at Moss Ross (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham midfield man shows character by stepping up to face press

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Stepney Green fraudster pretended to be dead man’s nephew in bid to get his council flat

Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Council accused of obstructing investigations into residents’ complaints

Tower Hamlets Council was accused by the Ombudsman of obstructing investigations. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Twenty people flee after fire breaks out at Poplar hostel

Around 25 firefighters attended a fire at a hostel in Canton Street, Poplar. Picture: Google street view.

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Appeal for witnesses and video of Poplar arrest

The IOPC is investigating an incident in Abbott Road on July 9. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Tower Hamlets crash to heavy defeat at Hashtag United

Action from the FA Cup tie between Tower Hamlets and Selsey (pic Tim Edwards)

Stressed about pending A-level results? Here are tips and advice to help you through the day

Young people across London will be receiving their A-level results today, Thursday, August 15. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

T20: Essex v Middlesex clash washed out

General view of the ground and the raincovers (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Embleton disappointed with lack of chances in recent defeats

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton looks on from the touchline at Moss Ross (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham have tough day on first day of VAR

VAR check decides Manchester City's Raheem Sterling's third goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists