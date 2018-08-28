Bengal and Hamlets both fall to defeats

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal United fell to a 2-0 loss against Hoddesdon Town to leave them winless in three Essex Senior League matches.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two late goals saw hosts Hoddesdon pick up all three points at home to Sporting Bengal United at Lowfield.

Jack Riddle gave the home side an 87th minute lead before Cyrus Badaie sealed the points three minutes into stoppage time from the spot and it means the Lilywhites are now in ninth, two places and just one point behind their opponents.

Bengal tweeted after the match: “Tough one to take conceding two late goals. But the hospitality Hoddesdon Town have given us this afternoon softens the blow.

“Thanks guys and all the best for the season.”

Rivals Tower Hamlets crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Stanway Rovers as Scott Kemp netted a 94th minute winner as Rovers grabbed a vital three points at Mile End Stadium.

Ezekiel Kamara and Luke With had twice given the hosts the lead, this after Tyler Kemp had levelled for the visitors, but Dion O’Reilly netted a 67th minute leveller before Scott Kemp’s injury time winner.

Defeat for Hamlets, who lost player-manager AJ Ashnike to ligament damage, see’s them remain in the bottom three, whilst Rovers are up to 12th.