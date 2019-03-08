Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Chelsea's Carter and Millwall coach Brown support Ali's launch night

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 August 2019

Kenny Brown, Millwall's Head of Coaching, talking to guests at Spice Merchants on the launch night of Judan Ali's football academy based in Docklands

Kenny Brown, Millwall's Head of Coaching, talking to guests at Spice Merchants on the launch night of Judan Ali's football academy based in Docklands

Archant

Coach Judan Ali, from Tower Hamlets, will start running free football sessions for girls on Sunday

Judan Ali talking to guests at Spice Merchants on the launch night of his football academy based in DocklandsJudan Ali talking to guests at Spice Merchants on the launch night of his football academy based in Docklands

Chelsea Women's Jess Carter and Millwall's head of coaching Kenny Brown were among those to support the launch of Judan Ali's football academy this week.

Poplar-based restaurant Spice Merchants hosted the event on Monday and plenty were in attendance to find out about the sessions set to be put on for girls from the local area.

Ali, who holds a UEFA A license, will start training children aged from three up to 16 at The Workhouse, 116 Poplar High Street, E14 0AF, which is a five-a-side Astroturf pitch, on Sunday.

The sessions will be free to attend and Monday's launch was designed to give parents the chance to find out more and several youngsters were there to witness speeches by Brown, Carter and Ali.

Bradley McIntosh, once of S Club 7, was present with his child and Mo Samba, of Odin Sports Management, offered his support on the night.

Ex-West Ham United defender Brown said: "This can only be brilliant for the local community and also for football in general. It will be inclusive, so down the line there will be room for boys and everyone to join together and play football."

Carter, who signed for Birmingham City Women in 2013 after impressing in open trials, discussed why she felt the need to back Ali's new football academy initially for girls.

Chelsea's Women footballer Jess Carter talking to guests at Spice Merchants at the launch night of Judan Ali's football academy based in DocklandsChelsea's Women footballer Jess Carter talking to guests at Spice Merchants at the launch night of Judan Ali's football academy based in Docklands

"In women's football there is not a direct pathway like I feel there is in men's football and it's about girls getting an opportunity to be a part of something and part of a team and to be encouraged to have fun," she added.

"For the kids at a young age it has to be about fun, so it's not about being a superstar or the next big thing, it's about being a kid and kicking a ball around and having fun.

"Then in the end if you reach that level and make it pro amazing, but if not you've made friends and had some quality football time, so that's why I wanted to be part of this."

To find out more call Ali on 07380 994888 or email matthewcole@themilliondollarfeet.com.

Latest East London Sports News

Chelsea's Carter and Millwall coach Brown support Ali's launch night

29 minutes ago George Sessions
Kenny Brown, Millwall's Head of Coaching, talking to guests at Spice Merchants on the launch night of Judan Ali's football academy based in Docklands

Coach Judan Ali, from Tower Hamlets, will start running free football sessions for girls on Sunday

Essex bowler Cook admits being injured has been tough

14:00
Sam Cook of Essex leaves the field with an injury during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Essex will have gone thirty-three days sitting on top of the Specsavers County Championship without a game by the time they rock up in Canterbury on Sunday; for the fit-again Sam Cook the wait to get a red ball in his hands has been interminably longer.

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

13:00
Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

Team GB and Toyota excited by return of I Am Team GB this August Bank Holiday weekend.

Coulson backing Orient to enjoy home comforts

12:00 George Sessions
Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

The experienced centre back reflected on Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat and previewed Saturday's Legue Two game with Stevenage

Tower Hamlets crash to heavy defeat at Hashtag United

09:04 Jacob Ranson
Action from the FA Cup tie between Tower Hamlets and Selsey (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Hashtag United 6 Tower Hamlets 0

T20: Essex v Middlesex clash washed out

Yesterday, 19:57 Alex Smith
General view of the ground and the raincovers (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Middlesex missed the chance to move to the top of the Vitality Blast South Group as their clash with Essex Eagles was washed out.

Embleton disappointed with lack of chances in recent defeats

Yesterday, 12:30 George Sessions and Lee Power
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton looks on from the touchline at Moss Ross (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's have scored once in three games this season and conceded five times

West Ham have tough day on first day of VAR

Yesterday, 12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
VAR check decides Manchester City's Raheem Sterling's third goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Nowhere to hide for the Hammers against champs Manchester City

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's look to bounce back on return to Home Park

Tempers flare between Leyton Orient's Lee Angol and a Macclesfield Town opponent with James Brophy and Josh Wright backing up the forward (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Carabao Cup: Plymouth Argyle 2 Leyton Orient 0

Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Embleton disappointed with lack of chances in recent defeats

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton looks on from the touchline at Moss Ross (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham midfield man shows character by stepping up to face press

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Stepney Green fraudster pretended to be dead man’s nephew in bid to get his council flat

Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Council accused of obstructing investigations into residents’ complaints

Tower Hamlets Council was accused by the Ombudsman of obstructing investigations. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Twenty people flee after fire breaks out at Poplar hostel

Around 25 firefighters attended a fire at a hostel in Canton Street, Poplar. Picture: Google street view.

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Appeal for witnesses and video of Poplar arrest

The IOPC is investigating an incident in Abbott Road on July 9. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Chelsea’s Carter and Millwall coach Brown support Ali’s launch night

Kenny Brown, Millwall's Head of Coaching, talking to guests at Spice Merchants on the launch night of Judan Ali's football academy based in Docklands

Essex bowler Cook admits being injured has been tough

Sam Cook of Essex leaves the field with an injury during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

I Am Team GB returns on August Bank Holiday

Great Britain's Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold (pic John Walton/PA)

Coulson backing Orient to enjoy home comforts

Josh Coulson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Tower Hamlets crash to heavy defeat at Hashtag United

Action from the FA Cup tie between Tower Hamlets and Selsey (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists