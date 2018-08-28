Orient boss Edinburgh: We were worthy of the three points

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (left) and assistant Ross Embleton issue instructions from the touchline

Dagenham manager Peter Taylor reflected on the loss to the National League leaders and discussed Angelo Balanta's offside strike

Justin Edinburgh felt Leyton Orient deserved all three points after they saw off local club Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 to inflict some revenge on Peter Taylor’s side after they had lost 2-1 at Victoria Road on Boxing Day.

Macauley Bonne’s first-half header with 32 minutes played separated the sides, but it could have been more after the O’s hit the woodwork three times in the second period.

The victory kept Orient top of the National League table and saw them extend their gap at the summit to four points after Salford City defeated Wrexham earlier today.

Edinburgh said: “It was a very good way to start the year. It was a solid performance, a good clean sheet and a very valuable three points.

“It was a very good header from Macauley, but I didn’t think it was ever going to cross the line as it took an eternity to go in.

“There were other opportunities where we didn’t quite capitalise, but we were against an in-form team.

“Aside from their defeat at the weekend (to Barnet), they have been in a rich vein of form, but I thought we were worthy of the three points.”

Orient were boosted before kick-off by the return of captain Jobi McAnuff and he put in an accomplished display on the left side of midfield.

He hit the post in the second half with a low strike before Josh Koroma smashed two efforts against the woodwork and also blazed over after a fine run.

“Jobi is an incredible captain and is assured, and he gives us a calming influence out on the pitch,” Edinburgh said.

“Again today his performance typified what he is about. I was absolutely delighted to get a performance out of him and 90 minutes.”

For Daggers, after a run of seven wins from nine games, they have now suffered back-to-back defeats, but Taylor isn’t worried.

He said: “I said to the players that we’re a different team to where we were 10 matches ago.

“All of a sudden, we’ve come to the team top of the table and could have got something from the game.

“We could have scored early in the first half when Conor Wilkinson had the opportunity, but I’ve got no complaints.

“I’m disappointed that we lost the game and disappointed with the goal they scored because it was against the run of play and a poor goal to concede.

“Maybe we could have created a few more chances, but we played Leyton Orient, top of the table, away from home and we gave them a good game.”

Daggers had the ball in the back of the net with 26 on the clock when Angelo Balanta back heeled past Dean Brill after a Jack Munns’ cross.

Manny Onariase was in an offside position, however, and affected the eyeline of the O’s goalkeeper so it was ruled out for offside.

Taylor added: “It probably was the correct decision, but I’d be guessing given the angle from where I saw it.

“It was a nice little set-piece we’d worked on and we needed Kenny Clark to score it because it dropped to him first of all and if he scored it, I think it would have been fine.

“Angelo was a bit closer to the goal than Kenny and when it rebounded to him, he’s put it in. It was a shame as I felt it was what we deserved given the way that we played.”

The result sees Dagenham sit 15th in the table with 34 points from 28 games – nine above the relegation zone and 12 off the play-offs.