Lamakhazi FC lift Sonali Othith Community Cup
PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 September 2019
Archant
Greater Lamakhazi FC have been crowned the 2019 Sonali Othith Community Cup champions after beating Emdad Rahman's Bancroft FC 1-0 in the final with a goal from Alanoor Chowdhury.
Both teams navigated competitive fixtures to reach the final at Millwall Park which was refereed by repon Chowdhury.
Winning manager Abdul Khaher said: "I'm proud at how we went unbeaten throughout the day to lift the trophy against the holders.
"The boys were committed and played for each other against a superb Bancroft side. Well done to all players, supporters and the organisers for a really good event."
Bancroft FC player and club chairman Khairul Alam added: "It's disappointing to lose such a close final. Well done to our team and congratulations to Lamakhazi. Thank you Sonali Othith for organising a great day."
Presentations were made by various dignitaries including local Councillor Faruque Ahmed.