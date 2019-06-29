O's reveal New Balance kit for 2019/20 campaign

Archant

Leyton Orient believe the home and away kit 'bring a modern twist to one of the traditions of this great club, the chevron'

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff (left), interim head coach Ross Embleton (centre) and Joe Widdowson pose in the club's New Balance player and management wear (pic: Leyton Orient FC).

Leyton Orient revealed their new kit for the 2019/20 term on Friday with New Balance the club's kit supplier.

The home and away replica kits were confirmed while a third strip will come out in due course as the O's have moved away from using last season's kit supplier Nike.

An official club statement read: "The bespoke designs for the all-red home kit and all-blue away kit bring a modern twist to one of the traditions of this great club, the chevron.

"Our famous club crest has also been stitched onto the shirt to further pronounce its uniqueness and visibility.

"The home and away replica kits will be available to pre-order soon on our new club retail website."

Captain Jobi McAnuff was part of the unveiling along with new signing Josh Wright and left-back Joe Widdowson while interm head coach Ross Embleton also posed in the coaching staff wear.

The O's will wear the kit for the first time on Saturday in a pre-season friendly away to Harlow Town.