Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

FA Trophy: AFC Telford United 1 Leyton Orient 2 (1-3 on agg)

PUBLISHED: 17:05 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 23 March 2019

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Ten-man Leyton Orient booked a place in the FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium with victory at AFC Telford United on Saturday.

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Matt Harrold put Justin Edinburgh’s men ahead in Shropshire, before seeing red in the first half.

But after the home side hit back to level through Ellis Deeney, Josh Coulson headed a second-half winner to secure aggregate victory and a meeting with Fylde at the national stadium.

Leadinng 1-0 from the first leg at Brisbane Road a week earlier thanks to Macauley Bonne’s 54th-minute goal, O’s welcomed Josh Koroma and Joe Widdowson back into their starting line-up, while Jamie Turley replaced Sam Ling due to the hamstring injury he suffered on home turf.

And the visitors had an early scare on two minutes when Shane Sutton’s header was pushed onto a post by Dean Brill, who smothered the loose ball.

Orient doubled their aggregate lead on six minutes, though, when a mix-up in the home defence saw a defender head the ball over his onrushing keeper, allowing Harold to pounce and slide home.

Turley headed over from a Jobi McAnuff corner, with the Jamaican midfielder having penalty claims waved away by referee Peter Wright after going down in the box soon after.

O’s went close to extending their advantage on 19 minutes when Turley met another McAnuff corner, but saw the ball bounce off the top of the crossbar, before the home side saw James McQuilkin pounce on a loose ball and fire well over.

The National League leaders were reduced to 10 men on 26 minutes when goalscorer Harrold saw red for a foul on Sutton and Brill parried a strike from Smith on the half-hour mark, with Marvin Ekpiteta clearing the danger.

Turley went close from yet another McAnuff corner, with the ball dropping just wide, before Koroma fired over from distance.

But Telford’s Daniel Udoh hit the upright from close range on 39 minutes, before the home side levelled through Deeney.

Brill saved a long-range shot from Brendon Daniels during stoppage time, while Andy Wycherley pulled off an outstanding save to deny McAnuff on the stroke of half time.

The second half was barely a minute old when Ekpiteta produced a great tackle to deflect McQuilkin’s shot away from danger, with Theo Streete firing well over just before the hour mark.

And Brill gathered a header from Sutton at the far post on 62 minutes to keep the scores level, before Koroma made way for James Brophy midway through the second half.

Daniels smashed a 30-yard free-kick over Brill’s crossbar on 69 minutes, but Brophy then cut the ball back for Bonne, who fired just wide for O’s.

And the visitors regained the lead with 13 minutes left when Ekpiteta headed McAnuff’s cross in front of goal and Josh Coulson headed it over Wycherley and into the net.

McAnuff, Bonne, Craig Clay and Brophy were then involved in a superb move, with Brophy firing wide after getting on the end of a through ball into the box.

But O’s had Brill to thank for a stunning save six minutes from time, when a low cross was deflected goalwards, with Ekpiteta heading off the line to help clear the danger.

And Daniels sent a last-minute free-kick straight at the O’s keeper from 20 yards before Orient – who saw title rivals Solihull Moors and Wrexham both lose – could start celebrating.

Orient: Brill, Turley, Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, McAnuff, Clay, Koroma (Brophy 66), Harrold, Bonne (Alabi 90).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Gorman, Lee.

Latest East London Sports News

FA Trophy: AFC Telford United 1 Leyton Orient 2 (1-3 on agg)

17:05 Lee Power
Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ten-man Leyton Orient booked a place in the FA Trophy final at Wembley Stadium with victory at AFC Telford United on Saturday.

Team News: AFC Telford United vs Leyton Orient

09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will be without Jay Simpson for the FA Trophy semi-final second leg

Camacho: I’ll prove doubters wrong and beat Okolie

Yesterday, 18:00
Lawrence Okolie (left) and Wadi Camacho will meet at the Copper Box Arena this weekend (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Canning Town’s Wadi Camacho will start as a sizeable underdog when he faces Hackney’s Lawrence Okolie, the unbeaten British cruiserweight king, on Saturday.

Urchins boss Stimson hails rival and former O’s striker Cureton for big impact

Yesterday, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
George Nicholas for Potters Bar Town battles with Lewwis Spence for AFC Hornchurch. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson has heaped praise on player-manager Jamie Cureton for the job he’s doing at Bishop’s Stortford.

The East London Football Podcast

Yesterday, 13:00
The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Leyton Orient head for Vanarama National League North outfit Telford United for the second leg of their Buildbase FA Trophy semi-final on Saturday.

O’s can’t be complacent as Wembley trip looms warns boss

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Fans arrive on Wembley Way (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).

Leyton Orient remain on course for a historic ‘Non-League Double’ but won’t have it all their own way in Shropshire

Cruiserweight rivals Okolie and Camacho ready to do battle on Matchroom show

Thu, 17:00 Len Whaley
Lawrence Okolie (left) and Wadi Camacho will meet at the Copper Box Arena this weekend (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

British rivals to meet at the Copper Box Arena this weekend

East London women in national semi-final

Thu, 17:00
The East London women's firsts face the camera (pic: ELHC)

A round-up of the latest matches involving East London sides

PROMOTED CONTENT

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Cowan: We have nothing to lose, the pressure is on Orient

Dean Brill punches a cross into Leyton Orient's area clear (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Happe continues excellent 2019 with England C debut

Former Repton ABC boxer Daniel Happe (left) with his son Dan Happe after the Leyton Orient defender made his England C debut against Wales C (pic: Daniel Happe).

FA Trophy: AFC Telford United 1 Leyton Orient 2 (1-3 on agg)

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s want to keep hold of current ‘fantastic feeling’

Marvin Ekpiteta scores and runs to celebrate with Leyton Orient team-mate Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Telford will come out ‘all guns blazing’

AFC Telford United's captain Shane Sutton at New Bucks Head (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Shop accused of selling alcohol to schoolgirls who turned up drunk to lessons

TSB News has been stripped of its licence. Pic: Rachael Burford.

Government will pay for for extra security at mosques in Tower Hamlets

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and the Bishop of London Sarah Mullally at prayers held at the East London Mosque for the victims of the Christchurch mosques shootings. Pic: Ken Mears

Two found dead on railway line between Hackney Wick and Stratford

Stratford Station. Picture: KEN MEARS

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Car ban planned for ‘school streets’ in Tower Hamlets

The first 'school' street planned by Tower Hamlets Council which turned this cul-de-sac in Limehouse into a safe area outside the school gates. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

FA Trophy: AFC Telford United 1 Leyton Orient 2 (1-3 on agg)

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: AFC Telford United vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Business: Setting up a website is easier than ever

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team. Photo: Denise Bradley

Tower Hamlets destroys more dumped cars than any other London borough

Picture: Open Licence.

Camacho: I’ll prove doubters wrong and beat Okolie

Lawrence Okolie (left) and Wadi Camacho will meet at the Copper Box Arena this weekend (pic: Steven Paston/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists