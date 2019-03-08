Search

O's fall to Trophy defeat at Wimbledon

PUBLISHED: 21:23 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:23 08 October 2019

League Trophy: AFC Wimbledon 3 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient crashed to a 3-0 defeat away to League One outfit AFC Wimbledon in the League Trophy group stages.

Goals from Joe Pigott, Michael Folivi, and Callum Reilly sealed the victory for the Dons despite the O's creating plenty of chances at Kingsmeadow.

Coach Ross Embleton made nine changes to the starting line-up from the side that sealed a 1-0 victory over Northampton Town on the weekend including the return of winger James Dayton after his long injury lay-off.

The 30-year-old suffered a fractured ankle back in April as they charged towards the National League title.

It was a disaster start for the visitors as young defender Shadrach Ogie brought down a Dons player and up stepped striker Joe Piggott who fired home from the penalty spot in the third minute of play.

Orient looked to hit back quickly as they broke away down the pitch led by James Alabi who squared the ball to Louis Dennis who looked set to score but his effort bounced off the bar just moments later.

In the seventh minute it was another good chance for the O's stemming from a powerful James Alabi run, his cross headed out to Dennis whose effort bounced just wide this time round.

It was then Jordan Maguire-Drew's turn to go close as he lifted a free-kick inches wide in the 13th minute of the match before the game eventuallt settled down until the 25th minute.

A free-kick by midfielder Dale Gorman was headed across goal by Marvin Ekpiteta and Alabi's header was cleared off the line before Dennis lifted the rebound over.

An underhit back-pass set Pigott in but Ekpiteta does enough to block the shot and make it a simple save for Sam Sargeant.

O's then produced a lovely passing move which found Gorman at the edge of the box.

The Irishman chipped it towards goal but it floated just over then in the 40th minute the visitors goalkeeepr Sargeant was called into action as Mitch Pinnock cut onto his left and forced a good low save before he smothered Michael Folivi's effort.

The Dons doubled their lead four minutes into the second-half as Folivi was on hand to tap home a rebound from close range.

Alabi won the ball and broke away at speed, his pass to Dennis was cut back to Dayton who set up Gorman but his side-footed effort went over the bar in the 55th minute.

In the 72nd minute O's attacker Jordan Maguire-Drew was brought down inside the box and the visitors were awarded a penalty but Gorman had his effort denied by Nathana Trott from the spot.

The midfielder then also drove a shot over the bar only minutes later and then Callum Reilly strecthed the lead to 3-0 in the 80th minute.

AFC Wimbledon: Trott, Delaney, Thomas, Wagstaff (Stabana 61), Pinnock, Folivi, Sanders, Kalambayi, Osew (Guinness-Walker 84), Pigott (Forss 61), Reilly.

Unused subs: Tzanev, McLoughlin, Hartigan, Appiah.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Judd, Ekpiteta (Sweeney 46), Happe, Ogie (Coulson 61), Marsh, Gorman, Dayton (Brophy 60), Maguire-Drew, Dennis, Alabi.

Unused subs: Janata, Clay, Wilkinson, Harrold.

