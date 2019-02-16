Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Maidenhead manager Devonshire: We deserved our victory at O’s

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 February 2019

Craig Clay gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Craig Clay gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The experienced boss reflected on the win away to the National League title-chasers

Maidenhead United manager Alan Devonshire insisted the 1-0 win at Leyton Orient on Saturday was fully deserved.

The Magpies stunned the O’s with Adrian Clifton scoring the only goal of the contest early in the second half.

It was probably warranted for the visitors and while the hosts had plenty of the ball, they struggled to create and in fact Maidenhead missed two great openings late on.

Devonshire said: “I thought we deserved it and at the end of the day we could have won by more.

“We had a few half chances and a couple clear-cut chances and the players were dead on their feet at the end.

“They put in one hell of a shift and I knew substitutes would be important to keep it going and I’m just delighted for the squad.

“It has been a tough season for us, with all the people we have lost, but we are back to where we know we can be and the last six to seven games have been okay, so I’m delighted with that.”

After a strong start, Orient soon discovered Maidenhead were not going to make life easy for them.

Charlie Lee headed wide in the second minute and Sam Ling then volleyed off target 60 seconds later.

The Magpies slowly grew into the contest, though, with Clifton a constant threat and he was involved prominently with 40 on the clock.

He beat Dean Brill to a loose ball and went down, but the Orient goalkeeper received only a booking for the foul around 25-yards-out.

Just before the half, Orient created a chance for new boy Jay Simpson, yet he could only shoot straight at Carl Pentney from inside the area.

It stayed goalless until the break, but Clifton changed this in the 53rd minute when he side-footed home a cross by Remy Clerima to make it 1-0.

Orient huffed and puffed and substitute Matt Harrold fired over from close range after a great Craig Clay run.

That was as good as it would get for O’s, however, as the lowly visitors should have extended their lead late on.

First Mike Fondop raced through and chipped onto the post before Josh Kelly drilled wide moments later, also in stoppage time, but the Magpies were still able to pinch the three points.

Devonshire added: “Carl had a couple of long-distance shots and he has saved them, but we’ve had the clear-cut chances at the end.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Maidenhead manager Devonshire: We deserved our victory at O’s

58 minutes ago George Sessions
Craig Clay gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The experienced boss reflected on the win away to the National League title-chasers

Orient boss ‘angry’ previous standards were not met

11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s inconsistent run of form continued on Saturday with a shock 1-0 loss at home to Maidenhead United

SSE FA Cup: West Ham Women 8 Huddersfield Town Ladies 1

Yesterday, 16:04 Lee Power at Rush Green
West Ham Women and Huddersfield Town Ladies line up before play

Leanne Kiernan’s hat-trick helped West Ham Women into the last eight of the SSE FA Cup with an emphatic victory at Rush Green on Sunday.

Sporting Bengal roar past Leyton Athletic

Yesterday, 11:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Leyton Athletic 2 Sporting Bengal United 6

Hamlets come back to nick win over Ilford

Yesterday, 10:06 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 2 Ilford 1

Edinburgh makes no excuses after disappointing defeat

Saturday, February 16, 2019 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s head coach offered his views following the 1-0 loss to Maidenhead United

Magpies deservedly pinch the points away to nervy O’s

Saturday, February 16, 2019 George Sessions at the Breyer Group Stadium
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Leyton Orient 0 Maidenhead United 1

Hockey: Double defeat for GB in Australia

Saturday, February 16, 2019
Great Britain's men huddle before play (pic GB Hockey)

Great Britain’s men were defeated 2-0 by Australia while the GB women fell to a 3-0 loss in the latest FIH Pro League double header in Perth.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Orient boss ‘angry’ previous standards were not met

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Magpies deservedly pinch the points away to nervy O’s

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh makes no excuses after disappointing defeat

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Maidenhead manager Devonshire: We deserved our victory at O’s

Craig Clay gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sporting Bengal roar past Leyton Athletic

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Maidenhead manager Devonshire: We deserved our victory at O’s

Craig Clay gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss ‘angry’ previous standards were not met

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tower Hamlets mayor warms to the idea of ending winter fuel poverty crisis

Home visit to insulate properties in the East End and help end winter fuel poverty. Picture: James Lincoln

Witness appeal to identify dead man who collapsed in street at Tower Hill

the man was found unconscious near Tower Hill station. Pic: Flickr/Ewan Munro

‘No denying crippling government cuts to youth services has led to rise in violent crime’ says London mayor

Mayor and City Hall step in to fill £39m youth funding gap left by government. Picture: Tom Simpson/GLA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists