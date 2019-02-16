Maidenhead manager Devonshire: We deserved our victory at O’s

Craig Clay gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The experienced boss reflected on the win away to the National League title-chasers

Maidenhead United manager Alan Devonshire insisted the 1-0 win at Leyton Orient on Saturday was fully deserved.

The Magpies stunned the O’s with Adrian Clifton scoring the only goal of the contest early in the second half.

It was probably warranted for the visitors and while the hosts had plenty of the ball, they struggled to create and in fact Maidenhead missed two great openings late on.

Devonshire said: “I thought we deserved it and at the end of the day we could have won by more.

“We had a few half chances and a couple clear-cut chances and the players were dead on their feet at the end.

“They put in one hell of a shift and I knew substitutes would be important to keep it going and I’m just delighted for the squad.

“It has been a tough season for us, with all the people we have lost, but we are back to where we know we can be and the last six to seven games have been okay, so I’m delighted with that.”

After a strong start, Orient soon discovered Maidenhead were not going to make life easy for them.

Charlie Lee headed wide in the second minute and Sam Ling then volleyed off target 60 seconds later.

The Magpies slowly grew into the contest, though, with Clifton a constant threat and he was involved prominently with 40 on the clock.

He beat Dean Brill to a loose ball and went down, but the Orient goalkeeper received only a booking for the foul around 25-yards-out.

Just before the half, Orient created a chance for new boy Jay Simpson, yet he could only shoot straight at Carl Pentney from inside the area.

It stayed goalless until the break, but Clifton changed this in the 53rd minute when he side-footed home a cross by Remy Clerima to make it 1-0.

Orient huffed and puffed and substitute Matt Harrold fired over from close range after a great Craig Clay run.

That was as good as it would get for O’s, however, as the lowly visitors should have extended their lead late on.

First Mike Fondop raced through and chipped onto the post before Josh Kelly drilled wide moments later, also in stoppage time, but the Magpies were still able to pinch the three points.

Devonshire added: “Carl had a couple of long-distance shots and he has saved them, but we’ve had the clear-cut chances at the end.”