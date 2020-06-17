Search

Janata ‘learnt and enjoyed’ his time at Leyton Orient – but needs more games

PUBLISHED: 09:51 17 June 2020

Goalkeeper Arthur Janata in training with Leyton Orient (Pic: LOFC)

Archant

Goalkeeper Arthur Janata has revealed he will always be thankful for his 12 years at Leyton Orient as he enjoyed every minute of his time at the club.

The 20-year-old is now hoping he can find a new team and get more match time under his belt after learning the ropes at Brisbane Road while witnessing a rollercoaster of fortunes for the O’s along the way.

Although he failed to make a first-team appearance he was in and around the squad for the last three or four campaigns.

“I had a really good connection with Ross Embleton as he signed me when I was eight and I think for any young players their first clubs always mean something to them,” Janata said.

“Orient have given me a pathway to hopefully have the career that I want to have, it just means that now I’ve got to go out there ,play some more games, and prove I can play at this level and higher.

“I think considering I’ve been there from such a young age it feels quite strange. I was playing Sunday League before and then went straight into academy football so it will feel odd, but it’s a part of a football.

“In any walk of life sometimes you just have to move on from things and wherever is next I have to be quite positive about it.

“Ultimately I was there from the age of right, came through the academy system, but I’ve got to a point where I’m in the first-team but not playing any games and we have to now prioritise my career.

“In terms of playing, I need to move on, although it was a disappointment to not play any games it’s still a time that I have really enjoyed.”

The youngster, who had a number of loan spells during his time at Orient, knows now is the time for him to seek more regular game time to progress his career.

“I think when they said they were going to let me go, although it hit home a little bit, you do realise if you want to go on and have a good career it might mean sacrificing something and potentially playing at a couple of leagues lower,” he added.

“Getting experience, game time, as a goalkeeper it’s very hard to come across a goalkeeper with a lot of experience at a young age.

“No matter what level they’re playing at, if they can get to 50 or 60 games under their belts, it can be a really important factor.”

Janata enjoyed stints at the likes of Bishop’s Stortford, Harlow Town, Potters Bar Town, Waltham Abbey and Romford over the years and was grateful for those opportunities.

He said: “When I was doing my scholarship at Leyton Orient, you play two seasons and you really learn tactically and technically at that level and it really is a good standard, but once you go out on loan you learn so much, but it’s so different to what you learn at under-18’s football.

“Of course, physically there is a real difference, you’re not playing with everyone your age and younger, you’ve got people that are 27 or 28 in the peak of their career.

“Some of them have got loads of experience under their belts, so it’s more focused on game management and that physical demand, as it’s so much higher.

“When I was at Bishop’s Stortford I was playing Saturday and Tuesday constantly for about six weeks and you really felt the affect on your body.

“Even that is a learning curve on how you manage your body and your conditioning throughout, it was something I really enjoyed, and I felt like I learnt a lot from that.”

The shot-stopper admitted just being in the academy and watching the first team he has learnt so much as he has seen a mixture of fortunes.

“It’s funny because when people usually ask, I feel like I’m quite lucky, I’ve seen Orient when Barry Hearn was in charge and there wasn’t much money around the club, but I’ve also seen it when the Italians were here and there was a lot of money being pumped in,” he added.

“I’ve seen promotions, relegations, and I think I’ve learnt quite a lot and the year we went up was a massive year, although like I said I didn’t play any games I was around it.

“Justin Edinburgh, Ross Embleton and all the staff were really good in making me feel a part of that team as I spent the majority of that season out on loan to other clubs.

“Every time I walked in on a Monday morning they were asking me how I got on and how I played, and it really showed that every player was just as valuable, everyone was looked after.

“It was nice knowing despite being at a completely different place on a Saturday afternoon that they were still thinking of you.

“That promotion was just something else because obviously I had been there for so long and I hadn’t seen Orient go up.

“Obviously there was that season where we went to Wembley, which was a brilliant season in itself, but we were so close but yet so far and to then be an actual part of it was a real pleasure.”

