O’s remain top despite failing to sting Bees

PUBLISHED: 16:58 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 30 March 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Barnet 0 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient remain top of the National League table despite being held to a 0-0 draw against Barnet.

The O’s had their lead in the title race brought down to just one point as Salford City nabbed a 2-1 win over Bromley while Wrexham and Solihull Moors suffered defeats.

Boss Justin Edinburgh made one change to the side that picked up a 2-0 victory over AFC Fylde in mid-week as Alex Lawless came in to replace the injured Jamie Turley.

The visitors got an corner within the first minute, but it was cleared by the Barnet defence, before the hosts grabbed a chance of their own shortly after at the Hive.

Attacker Ephron Mason-Clark drilled a shot on goal but his effort was comfortable held by experienced goalkeeper Dean Brill in the fifth minute.

Barnet once again had another chance denied by Brill in the 18th minute as England C International Wesley Fonguck broke the offside trap and found himself one-on-one with the shot-stopper.

The 21-year-old was denied by the foot of Brill to keep the score at 0-0.

Ten minutes later the O’s almost broke the deadlock as a Jobi McAnuff corner was headed toward goal by Josh Coulson.

Mason-Clark managed to clear the attempt from the former Cambridge defender off the line.

The O’s continued to pile the pressure on as Lawless whipped in a cross that found fellow wing-back Widdowson at the back post.

But the former Dagenham & Redbridge man headed just wide of the post in the 32nd minute.

After a fairly even start to the second-half, Coulson flicked on a long throw from substitute Charlie Lee, and found striker Jay Simpson.

The former Arsenal youngster was challenged just as he was about to shoot from six yards in the 60th minute.

Midfielder Craig Clay then found Simpson in the box but the forward was crowded out as Barnet cleared the danger.

In the 77th minute the hosts Medy Elito raced through on goal and poked towards the net but Brill made himself big as the Barnet man missed the target.

Five minutes later James Brophy used his touch to beat his markers.

The former Swindon Town winger then advances on goal but fired wide.

Three minutes from time defender Coulson had to deflect an effort wide from Barnet striker Dave Tarpey to prevent the hosts from nabbing the lead.

In the 92nd minute Dayton went through and was brought down inside the penalty box, but the referee waved it away, and let play carry on.

Barnet: Cousins, Alexander (Robson 57), Reynolds, Sweeney, Johnson, Boucaud (Elito 70), Fonguck, Taylor, Mason-Clark, Tarpey, Coulthirst.

Unused subs: Azaze, Santos, Akinola.

Leyton Orient: Brill, Lawless (Dayton 79), Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Clay, McAnuff (Lee 45), Brophy, Koroma (Simpson 57), Bonne.

Unused subs: Sargeant and Alabi.

